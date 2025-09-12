Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Colts | Week 2 | Predictions & Picks
The Denver Broncos are 1-0, after winning ugly in the season-opener. Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts won in convincing fashion, decimating their opponent last week.
Will Bo Nix and the Broncos' offense regain their footing? Will the Broncos' defense repeat its dominant performance against Daniel Jones and the Colts? Most importantly, do the Broncos start 2-0 for the first time since 2021?
Let's go around the table to see how the Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle staff envisions Week 2 shaking out. Be sure to follow our editorial staff and excellent writers on X/Twitter, which are linked next to each author's name.
James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 1-0: If the Broncos come out and play sloppy football, this is a game that they can easily lose. Jonathan Taylor will be looking to avenge his costly fumble from last year and the Colts will be motivated in front of their home fans. But ultimately, I'm trusting the Broncos to heed the lessons from the Titans game. The offense plays better, finishing more drives with fewer turnovers, while the defense and special teams key in this one. On a side note, I wonder if Pat Surtain II will get more than a laughable 71.0 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus.
Pick: Broncos 27, Colts 9
Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 1-0: Suddenly the trip to face the Colts looks a little more challenging for the Broncos. Whereas Jones and company looked good last week, Nix triggered some alarms bells after giving the ball away three times. The Broncos' defense turns Jones back into the New York Giants version of himself on Sunday, and Nix eases fears of a sophomore slump by throwing for three scores in a road win.
Pick: Broncos 28, Colts 14
Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 1-0: The Colts looked like the best team in football in Week 1with a smothering defense and weapons running wide-open for easy catches. This will be a tough one on the road, but the Broncos’ defense is at the other end of the talent spectrum compared to the Miami Dolphins, and will cause Jones to panic a few times giving Denver some opportunities for big turnovers. Offensively, the Broncos commit to the run game and rush for over 150 yards and a couple of scores showing they can win multiple ways.
Pick: Broncos 24, Colts 13
Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 1-0: In Indianapolis, the Broncos fix some of their offensive timing issues and clean up some of the mental mistakes that haunted them in Week 1. The defense dominates, forcing Jones into mistakes. On the road, it's enough to earn a victory on a game-winning field goal.
Pick: Broncos 23, Colts 20
Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 1-0: The Colts' defense is going to be a lot better than people realized going into 2025, and Nix has that realization in Week 2. I don't expect Nix to suddenly look night-and-day better than he did last week, but he stanches the bleeding on the turnovers as he continues to shake the rust and nerves off. The difference-maker here is the Broncos' defense, which utterly harasses and decimates Jones and the Colts, forcing multiple takeaways and notching five sacks. The Broncos emerge 2-0 in a game that's too close for those still judging this team on style points.
Pick: Broncos 24, Colts 20
Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 1-0: Unlike Week 1, I can truly see this game going either way. The Colts are much better coached than Tennessee, and their defensive front seven is just as imposing. But Broncos Country isn’t worried about the defense. They’re worried about the offense. It will be better, but still not perfect. Improving, but not yet a finished product. This is going to be a hard-fought, low-scoring battle that could come down to the final minutes. Ultimately, Denver emerges with its second win in as many tries before the schedule really gets difficult.
Pick: Broncos 19, Colts 16
Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 1-0: The Broncos may be down some bodies already in Week 2, but the defense should still be up for the challenge. Despite a butt-whipping displayed by the Colts on the Dolphins last week, color me skeptical that Indianapolis is some juggernaut as opposed to them playing a soft Miami squad that had a game snowball on them. The Broncos must protect the football and Nix has to bounce back from what was arguably the worst game by any quarterback in the league Week 1. Denver controls the game and the defense smothers Jones
Pick: Broncos 20, Colts 16
Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 1-0: On one hand, the Colts may not be as good on offense as the score against the Dolphins in Week 1 suggests. On the other hand, the Colts defense showed it can capitalize on opponents’ mistakes. That means the Broncos must minimize their mistakes on offense. We know the defense can do a great job but the offense must show it can do the same. Expect the Broncos to clean some things up, but for it to be a defensive battle, nonetheless — but one in which the Broncos defense gives the offense enough opportunities to come away with the win.
Pick: Broncos 16, Colts 13
Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 1-0: Jones’ career comeback is in jeopardy on Sunday when the Broncos' defense comes to Indy. Expect the Broncos to force multiple turnovers and log at least three sacks on the Colts quarterback. Nix and the offense get rookie running back RJ Harvey in the end zone for his first career touchdown and look more efficient with fewer penalties.
Pick: Broncos 26, Colts 13
Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) 1-0: The Broncos' offense got off to a shaky start against the Titans last week, which has to change immediately this week against a Colts team that could be missing both of its starting cornerbacks. I'm predicting they do just that. Denver's defense is a major upgrade over what the Colts saw last week against Miami, so look for Jones to revert back to the turnover-prone player he has been over the course of his career.
Pick: Broncos 20, Colts 16
Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 1-0: The Broncos' defense stepped up in the opener while the defense had a rough start. The Colts started hot on both sides of the ball, but was it them being good or their opponent being bad? After breaking down that Colts-Dolphins game, I'm betting its the Dolphins being that bad. Denver has success on both sides of the ball for its second win in Indianapolis since 2004 and first since 2017.
Pick: Broncos 27, Colts 16
Dylan Von Arx (@DylanVonArxMHH) 1-0: The Broncos were supposed to have two 'tune-up' games to open the season. After offensive struggles against Tennessee, Denver finds itself lined up across from a Colts team that put up 33 points with a new quarterback. Jones is not as good as he looked versus the Dolphins and will come crashing down to earth against the Broncos stout defense. As long as Denver's offense can get the run game going and Nix limits turnovers, they should be able to squeak out of Indy with a win.
Pick: Broncos 21, Colts 17
Ron White (@RonWhiteNFL): Escaping with a home win last week, the Broncos face a more difficult challenge with a road matchup against an Colts team who surprised many spectators in Week 1. Although impressive, Jones will be humbled by the Broncos’ dominant defense. The Broncos offense should be much more improved and score enough points to secure the victory.
Pick: Broncos 24, Colts 14