Broncos' Special Teams Coordinator Under Fire as Miscues Pile Up
The Denver Broncos are coming off another game with multiple errors by a special teams unit that muffed a punt, allowed a big return, and had a field goal blocked. In a road game vs. the Houston Texans that was pegged to be a low-scoring defensive affair, special teams can be a difference-maker, either positively or negatively, and that proved to be the case on Sunday.
The Broncos' third-phase snafus kept the Texans in the game throughout. The Broncos came out on top 18-15, though, thanks to another furious fourth-quarter comeback by Bo Nix and company.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton made changes to the special teams unit after they ranked in the middle of the pack throughout the 2024 season. He fired special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica at season's end, and brought in his old right-hand man from New Orleans in Darren Rizzi, only for the Broncos' special teams unit to be one of the worst in the NFL so far.
Not everything has been bad, as the rookie Jeremy Crawshaw has ranked in the top half of punters this season, and Will Lutz has been mostly solid, but that is it. Special teams was expected to be a bright spot this year, but the unit has been a liability, with consistent mistakes in each game, and that falls on Rizzi.
For a guy who helped design the new kickoff rules, Rizzi can’t figure out how to cover them and hasn’t shown a way to generate good returns consistently. It also doesn’t help that his unit doesn’t seem to understand the new kickoff rules fully.
The Broncos' punt coverage has been inadequate all season, despite some good punting from Crawshaw, and there have been consistent losses in lane integrity. Then, with their own returns, the Broncos have had a few good returns, but the blocking has been maddeningly inconsistent, with missed blocks hanging Marvin Mims Jr. out to dry.
With the consistent series of errors by the Broncos' special teams, it isn’t on the players, though they have been bad; it falls on the coaching staff. You don’t have these consistent and widespread issues without it falling at the feet of Darren Rizzi, the special teams coordinator.
How Hot is Rizzi's Seat?
When Payton made the changes to the unit at the start of the year, it was with the high expectations of fielding a good unit that wouldn’t cost the Broncos games, and they haven't been met. So, the question arises, how hot is Rizzi’s seat?
It's a fair question, as time has proven again and again that if you are one of Payton’s guys, either as a coach or a player, he will stick with you until he can’t anymore. Rizzi is one of Payton’s guys and was allowed to pick his own punter, so it seems likely that Payton will continue to ride with Rizzi.
However, something has to change with this special teams unit, as the Broncos' consistent errors have already cost them games and have put some of their wins in doubt, including Week 9's, but the offense and defense have been able to overcome them. But there are limits to the Broncos overcoming special teams lapses week after week.
It would be a surprise if Payton fired Rizzi during the season. With Payton’s history, it would also be a shock if Rizzi were fired after the season.
This unit is not good enough —not even close— and for all the hype about Rizzi coming to Denver, his units have been a significant disappointment.
Special teams can win you games, and lose you games, and with how bad Denver's third phase has been, it's more likely to cost the Broncos in the future.