Sutton Reveals the ‘Deceiving’ Part of Marvin Mims Jr.’s Game

Marvin Mims Jr.'s return from a concussion has given the Denver Broncos a timely boost.

Last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, the All-Pro return man emerged from a pile-up of players to burst away for a 48-yard punt return touchdown.

Mims' veteran teammate Courtland Sutton was more than a little impressed with the AFC's Special Teams Player of the Week .

“’Marv’ is special. I’ve talked about Marv a lot since he got here. Even this year, having Marv back there doing his thing… We missed him a couple of games when he unfortunately got hurt," Sutton said on Wednesday. "The thing that Marv does when he’s back there catching punts, it takes a special person to do that."

An Enormous Asset

After missing two games, having Mims back in the saddle returning punts and kicks only adds another dimension to the 11-2 Broncos and their 10-game winning streak. Getting points from the third phase is always an added bonus, and it also helps drain the competitive will of any opponent.

These are factors that Broncos head coach Sean Payton is all too aware of.

"I don't know what the numbers are, but when you score on special teams, or score on defense, you're over 80-percent winner," Payton said this week. "It was amazing, because from my angle, which was pretty right there, to see Mims come out of that pile, that was a big play."

A Special 'Team' Effort

Things weren't nearly as rosy earlier in the season for veteran special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi. A slew of blown assignments and penalties torpedoed the Broncos' special teams, putting the onus on Rizzi to sort things out, but tangible progress has been made.

It was a little surprising that Mims' punt return for a score was his first as a pro, but it also suggests there might be many more opportunities to score moving forward, especially if the special teams guys keep executing.

"I don’t want to talk about that play without complimenting the other 10 players on the field because to go back and watch that play, I made it a point to have all of our players watch that play," Rizzi said on Wednesday. "The work ethic and the effort by the other 10 is incredible."

Rizzi went on to shine a light on cornerback Jahdae Barron, safety Devon Key, and running back Tyler Badie for their contributions on Mims' touchdown returns.

"Jahdae Barron, just to mention one, he gets the play started. Then Key comes off the block, he gets another guy and pins a guy," Rizzi said. "Tyler Badie, I’m sure I’m forgetting somebody, but the effort by all other 10 guys was phenomenal as well.”

Keeping things clean in the return game can't be underestimated, though. Nothing is worse than seeing a highlight-reel play squandered because of a penalty.

Pro Bowl Pitch

Key's excellence in opening up opportunities for Mims to lead the league in punt returns of 20-plus yards this season has been key. Rizzi believes Pro Bowl recognition could be in store for the versatile Key, and not just because he leads the NFL in special teams tackles.

"I think people probably just look at the tackle stat, which he leads in the league. But all the other things that he does, he probably is an unsung hero in the return game," Rizzi said of Key. "I think he deserves a nod for Pro Bowl, All-Pro, whatever the awards are. The season he’s had, the season he’s put together through at least these first 13 games, he’s deserved.”

'Deceivingly Fast'

While Mims' role as the league's premier return specialist is clearly defined, Payton continues to search for ways to incorporate him more heavily into the offensive game plan. Against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the absence of standout rookie wide receiver Pat Bryant could accelerate the process of Mims getting more looks from quarterback Bo Nix.

It seems like Mims' lack of impact on offense is a wasted opportunity. Sutton gets to see Mims up close all the time, so he's well aware that his pure speed can take opponents by surprise.

"Marv has this really deceivingly fast speed where, from a distance, you’re like, ‘He’s not running that fast.’ But if you’re like on the field with him, he’s covering ground," Sutton said. "For not so much of a tall guy, he covers a lot of ground with his stride."

Utilizing the unique breakaway speed Mims has in abundance could become a knockout punch for the Broncos down the stretch and into the playoffs. We know it'll be felt on special teams. Time will tell whether it translates to the offense.

