NFL.com Roasts Broncos Defense After Ugly Colts Loss
The best word to describe the Denver Broncos’ 29-28 loss to the Indianapolis Colts is heartbreaking. This defeat has everyone questioning whether the Broncos are what they were built up to be in the offseason.
The Broncos' offense showed much more life this week, scoring four touchdowns and totaling 324 yards of total yardage, but came up short in the moments that mattered late in the game. The defensive dismantling at the hands of new Colts quarterback Daniel Jones was utterly shocking and left fans and analysts unsure what to think of this squad.
In the NFL.com's Week 3 power rankings, the Broncos fell just one spot, keeping them in the top ten, albeit barely hanging on at No. 10. Here’s what NFL.com's Eric Edholm had to say about the Broncos’ concerning performance against the Colts.
“You can’t walk away from the Broncos’ shocking loss in Indianapolis without criticizing the defense, which played poorly outside the red zone, allowing 473 yards and seven scoring drives. It could have been worse had the Colts not forced two turnovers on downs at midfield. But Denver also deserves to be called out for what the offense did in the fourth quarter," Edholm wrote. "With a chance to put the Colts away, the Broncos drove twice into Indy territory (inside the 30-yard line on both occasions) and came away with zero points. The missed field goal late by Wil Lutz was a killer, but it wasn’t as big as the 15-yard penalty on Spencer Shrader’s initial missed kick that ultimately cost Denver a victory. If the close win over the Titans had you concerned, this one had to sting even more.”
The Broncos were ranked much lower in the On SI power rankings, checking in at No. 15. Different networks are perceiving this team's outlook differently.
Defensively, several Broncos stars had terrible showings on Sunday, many of whom are among the team's highest-paid, including Patrick Surtain II, D.J. Jones, John Franklin-Myers, Nik Bonitto, and Jonathan Cooper. After decimating Cam Ward with six sacks in Week 1, the Broncos only managed to take down Jones once on a Justin Strnad blitz, but looked abysmally incompetent rushing the passer otherwise.
Denver, being lighter on the defensive line, is really starting to show as the Colts locked down the unit in pass protection and bullied in the run game, resulting in 473 yards, 29 points, and zero punts. The strength of this Broncos team was supposed to be the defense, and it failed to deliver on all levels.
Offensively, the Broncos looked much better in a ground game led by J.K. Dobbins. The Broncos totaled 118 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Bo Nix bounced back with a three-touchdown performance, a complete 180 from last week’s ugly three-turnover debut.
Regardless of that phase of the game improving, the Broncos came up short. Three-and-outs, blown coverages, a missed field goal, and a crucial leverage penalty in the late stages of the game ultimately killed the Broncos’ chances of winning. Fans are left with even more questions than they had a week ago.
The Takeaway
The next three games are looking very grim for the Broncos if they can’t find consistency on both sides of the ball. The Los Angeles Chargers host the Broncos this coming Sunday in an uber-important divisional matchup that will have ramifications for the rest of the season.
If Denver falls once again, the Chargers will have a stranglehold on the AFC West, having already defeated the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. Hopefully, the loss to the Colts was a swift enough kick in the behind to make the Broncos realize the stakes of this week, even in the early stages of the season.