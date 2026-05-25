Which Broncos Storylines Are Worth Paying Attention to at OTAs (And Which Aren't)

Denver Broncos OTAs are right around the corner.

Although the Broncos struck deep into the playoffs, this offseason has felt particularly long and dreary, which probably comes down to two factors: the team's relative lack of free-agency activity and the scheduling of OTAs in June, instead of May.

The 2025 season was an amazing roller-coaster that kept fans glued to the edge of their seat, but that's a big reason why head coach Sean Payton opted to start the on-field portion of the offseason training program in June, to give the players more time to reset and recharge.

Payton's philosophical decision was prescient; either that, or he based it, partly, on the knowledge of the Broncos' 2026 opponents — which has been known since January. One look at Denver's 2026 regular-season schedule, and you can imagine the benefits of waiting until June to really get out on the practice field.

This time around, there are several storylines worth paying attention to in OTAs, and some that are a waste of time. With voluntary OTAs kicking off June 2-4, followed by another June 9-11, let's break down the key storylines to watch.

Bo Nix's Injury & Return

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during organized team activities at Centura Health Training Center. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

After news of Nix's clean-up procedure hit the wire, which pushed his return timetable to training camp instead of OTAs, Payton said publicly that, while the Broncos are being understandably cautious with their young franchise quarterback, there's a good chance fans will see him on the field at some point in June .

Training camp doesn't start until the end of July, and that's when the Broncos' preparations for the 2026 season will begin in earnest. Thus, whether Nix is out there for June's OTAs or not is a non-issue. What matters is him being available for training camp and beyond.

Jaylen Waddle's Integration

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With Nix's availability for OTAs in question, Waddle's assimilation into the offense and chemistry bond with the quarterback is another non-issue. Waddle is a pro; by the time he hits the field in June, he'll know the playbook and have a solid understanding of the scheme.

Getting on the same page with Nix, though, may have to wait until training camp. It simply depends on how much the Broncos choose to let Nix participate in OTAs.

Waddle's true integration into the Broncos' offense will come in July and August, when Nix is out on the grass running the first-team offense.

Running Back Depth Chart Supremacy

Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

There is a running back competition this summer, but it's for the fourth and final spot on the 53-man roster. The top three spots on the depth chart will be taken, in order, by J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and rookie Jonah Coleman.

OTAs offers the likes of Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, and Cody Schrader the first opportunity to begin separating in the competition. Without pads and full contact, though, there's a limit to what a running back can show in OTAs, so while this competition will begin in June, it won't resolve itself until late August.

Tight End Logjam

Denver Broncos rookie tight end Caleb Lohner catches a pass at rookie minicamp on Friday, May 9, at Broncos Park, Powered by CommonSpirit. | Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

We can't quite call the Broncos' tight end room an embarrassment of riches. Perhaps it's an embarrassment of... options.

With Evan Engram and Adam Trautman at the top of the depth chart, the Broncos have five other tight ends competing for the two other spots on the 53-man roster, including three recent draft picks. Two of those recent draft picks are rookies — Justin Joly and Dallen Bentley — while the third has already begun to build some momentum this offseason , in Caleb Lohner.

When it comes to 7-on-7 drills and running routes on air, these tight ends will get their chance to begin making a case for the roster in OTAs. It's worth monitoring, but the true action begins when the pads go on in late July.

Incumbent veterans Nate Adkins and Lucas Krull have their work cut out for them this summer.

Cornerback Questions

Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron 23 during a game vs. the Tennessee Titans. | Kevin Langley / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The Broncos have one of the best cornerback trios in the NFL: Patrick Surtain II, Ja'Quan McMillian, and Riley Moss, the last two of whom are entering contract years. Meanwhile, the Broncos invested a first-round pick in Jahdae Barron last season, and while he saw plenty of time on defense as a rookie, he didn't come close to unseating Moss or McMillian for a starting role.

Entering Year 2, though, the Broncos need some answers on Barron . They have to decide whether to keep Moss and McMillian beyond 2026, and with Nix's mega extension coming down the pike as soon as a year from now, there's a good chance the Broncos will only be able to afford re-signing one of these cornerbacks.

If Barron can show signs of progress his summer and begin to threaten the playing time of Moss and/or McMillian, it would help clarify things for the Broncos' longer-term decision-making. First-round picks are not only supposed to play, they're supposed to start within a reasonable amount of time.

Now, the Broncos knew they were drafting to a strength when they picked Barron, and it's hard for any player, regardless of draft pedigree, to earn a starting role on a bona fide Super Bowl-contending roster, but it's time for him to make a statement. The Broncos need to know, sooner rather than later, whether they can trust Barron as a starter on the boundary or inside at nickel.

OTAs will give us our first glimpses of Barron's Year-2 trajectory, but once again, we won't get our answers until training camp at the soonest, and it may take the full slate of preseason exhibition games to get the conclusive result.

Filling JFM's Spot Upfront

Denver Broncos defensive linemen Eyioma Uwazurike (96), Sai'vion Jones (95), and Malcolm Roach (97) celebrate a fumble recovery. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

With John Franklin-Myers now collecting his paychecks in Tennessee, the Broncos have a big hole to fill on the defensive line opposite Zach Allen. However, the Broncos have been planning for this eventuality for a year now, and they added to their list of possible solutions by drafting Tyler Onyedim in Round 3.

JFM's 7.5 sacks won't be easy to replace. The truth is, an it-takes-a-village approach may be the short-term solution, with incumbents like Eyioma Uwazurike, Sai'vion Jones, and Malcolm Roach contributing with Onyedim to fill JFM's shoes.

If the Broncos had to go to war tomorrow, my guess is that the combination of Roach and Uwazurike would be the two trenchmen the team relies on. But the true battlefront is still three months out, which gives the likes of Onyedim and Jones the opportunity to build their case.

As a trench position, though, the coaches won't be able to see what's what until the pads go on in training camp. The intrigue is there, but OTAs won't begin to answer these questions. We'll be in hurry-up-and-wait mode for some time yet.

Linebacker No. 4

Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Ethan Hampton (2) rushes the ball against Buffalo Bulls linebacker Red Murdock (2). | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Much like running back, the Broncos' first three spots on the linebacker depth chart are cemented: Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad, and Jonah Elliss. That leaves one spot to be battled for by the likes of incumbent trio Karene Reid, Levelle Bailey, and Jordan Turner, and rookies Red Murdock and Taurean York.

Murdock was a seventh-round pick back in April and this year's Mr. Irrelevant. York was signed as a priority free agent and has brought no small amount of hype with him to Denver.

Murdock is a very interesting player, though, who fell a couple of rounds farther in the draft because of an injury. But he left the college ranks as the FBS' all-time leader in forced fumbles (17). It's a true skill that he has mastered, and combined with his high motor and football IQ, he's probably the leader in the clubhouse for that fourth and final linebacker spot on the roster.

Without contact, OTAs isn't the place to whip out the microscope on the linebackers. But it's worth monitoring simply because of the logjam. All three of the incumbents I mentioned spent time on the 53-man roster last season and are former undrafted players.

Nothing is promised to this collection of five linebackers, though. And that includes Murdock, the only actual draft pick in the room besides Strnad and Elliss, the latter of whom is transitioning this summer to inside linebacker.

This will be a fun competition to watch this summer. And it starts on June 2.

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