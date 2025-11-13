Broncos Designate Linebacker for Return from Injured Reserve
Help is on the way to the Denver Broncos' ailing inside linebacker corps as the team announced on Wednesday it has designated ILB Garret Wallow for return from injured reserve.
The Broncos now have 21 days to activate Wallow, who practiced Wednesday, to the 53-man roster — a move that could happen ahead of Sunday's pivotal home showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.
A former Titans fifth-round pick, Wallow joined the Broncos in August and was stationed on the practice squad following final roster cuts. He was elevated by the club on Oct. 4.
Wallow made five appearances this season, notching four tackles across 90 special-teams snaps, before suffering a hamstring injury.
Assuming he plays in Week 11, Wallow will provide a semblance of insurance to a beat-up linebacker unit without starter Alex Singleton, who recently underwent surgery for testicular cancer, and primary reserve Karene Reid, who was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.
Fellow backup ILB Drew Sanders also remains on IR — without a timeline for return.
Broncos Bring Back Defender
Denver made a slew of additions this week, signing offensive tackle Garon Christian off the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad and wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey off the New York Giants' practice squad, the latter of whom is back for a third season in the Mile High City.
“I think just as we’re into this run, having depth. We know the player really well," head coach Sean Payton said of Humphrey on Wednesday. "One of his strengths is his football I.Q. He can play a lot of different spots, and I think it was we had that roster availability. So we’ll see how that plays out. [WR] Mike Bandy has done a great job. We wanted to make sure that during this stretch, we had the depth at that position. But you know exactly what you’re getting from him, and that’s a real good trait to have as a player. Then you can put him in these places where he could excel. It was unusual seeing him on the opponent’s sideline a few weeks back, but we’re glad to have him back.”
The Broncos also re-signed defensive end Garrett Nelson to the practice squad. Nelson previously spent time on the taxi team prior to being waived on Oct. 28.