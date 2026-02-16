Top 10 Running Backs for Broncos in 2026 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos have to get more out of their running game than they did in 2025, and that means making major improvements to the room. While this isn’t a great running back draft class, with only one back currently worthy of a selection in the top 75 picks, there is some decent depth.

Denver will likely look to a strong group of free-agent backs to add a top back to pair with RJ Harvey, who had his moments as a runner but lacked consistency. The receiving from Harvey was great, and the blocking showed improvements, but the running left a lot to be desired.

Even if the Broncos do add a free-agent back to be the top guy, they should still look to the draft to add a third back to the room and work to upgrade over Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin. That's why this class for the backs actually works well for the Broncos.

So, let’s look at the top 10 running backs in the 2026 draft.

Jeremiyah Love | Notre Dame

Love is the top back, and many project him to go in the top 10 of the draft. It's unlikely he falls to a point where the Broncos can realistically have a shot at him, and trading from pick No. 30 into the top 10, particularly the top 7, seems rather unrealistic.

Ashton Jeanty went sixth overall a year ago, and Love is a better prospect with a greater ability to impact the game in many ways. The biggest difference is that there are no ball-security concerns with Love, unlike with Jeanty, and Love is a far more explosive runner.

Emmett Johnson | Nebraska

Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs against the Michigan Wolverines during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

With Harvey, Johnson doesn’t make much sense for the Broncos unless they want to double up on the pass-catching out of the backfield and play into Johnson's explosiveness as a runner. The duo of Johnson and Harvey would leave Denver without a power element, unless they get that in free agency.

Johnson has some nifty footwork and is a shifty runner to avoid tacklers and pick up even more yards. There are times when he can be a little too jittery, leading to blown plays, much like the issue Denver had with Harvey. Johnson's ball security is excellent.

Jadarian Price | Notre Dame

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs the ball against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The biggest boost to Price’s stock is his work as a returner, especially with the rules at the NFL level. However, his running leaves a lot to be desired. There is explosiveness to his game, and he does well pressing the line and creating lanes with his burst to blow through.

There are some questions about Price's footwork, and his ball security is concerning. Over his career, his fumble rate of one every 70.2 touches is fine, but his 2025 season fumble rate of 39.7 isn’t great, and it comes with fewer than 10 touches per game.

Kaytron Allen | Penn State

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) scores a rushing touchdown during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

There are a lot of miles on Allen's tires, which raises concerns about his longevity at the NFL level, but he blocks decently well, catches, runs well, and protects the ball. Over the past 20 years, backs with over 800 touches at the collegiate level have struggled to have sustained success at the NFL level, and Allen has 838 total touches.

Allen isn’t an excellent prospect even if you ignore the high touch count, as he isn’t the most explosive back, and his vision can be questionable. What he does is run with power, trust his blocking, and go with the run's design. If things aren’t open, the lack of creativity shows, but he thrived at Penn State with great blocking up front.

Demond Claiborne | Wake Forest

Oct 11, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) runs the ball during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Claiborne is a smaller explosive back with limited returner experience, has done alright as a receiver,, can make himself small between the tackles, and find the lane to pick up yards. He won’t help as a blocker, which makes it hard to utilize him on third down without giving away that it's a pass.

Over Claiborne's career, fumbles haven’t been a concern, with six in his career and a fumble rate of one every 102.2 touches. However, all six of those fumbles came in 2025 on just 207 touches, raising concerns as he enters the NFL.

Jonah Coleman | Washington

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Coleman is a big power back who lacks explosiveness, but he can catch, block, and be reliable between the tackles. Ball security isn’t an issue, with a fumble rate of one every 213 touches, and the biggest detriment to his stock is the lack of explosiveness.

There is some wiggle to make defenders miss, but Coleman's best asset is the power he runs with, and he keeps his legs churning through contact, consistently falling forward. With Harvey on the roster and needing a power back and someone who can work between the tackles, Coleman would be a fine option to pair, especially if Denver decides its free-agent move is to retain J.K. Dobbins.

Mike Washington Jr. | Arkansas

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington Jr (4) rushes in the second quarter as Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Tyreek Chappell (7) and safety Dalton Brooks (25) defend at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Washington is another bigger power back, and while he lacks explosive ability, the difference between Coleman and Washington is ball security. Out of 60 backs in this class, Washington has the third-worst fumble rate at one every 54.6, and it stems from how he carries the ball, even into contact.

Now, Washington is a grinder who keeps his legs churning and put up 30 carries for 10-plus yards, which was the eighth-most, and he had the fourth-most runs of 15-plus yards with 17. There is some burst, but it isn’t a sustained burst to break off long runs; the grinding running style is still needed to wear down opposing defenses.

Jaydn Ott | Oklahoma

Sep 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Jaydn Ott (0) rushes against the Temple Owls in the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

This is a lot of projection with Ott, who wasn’t invited to the NFL Scouting Combine after a down 2024 and barely played in 2025 after transferring from California to Oklahoma. Ott had a great 2023 season, but that was two years ago, and he has had only 137 carries for about 450 yards since.

However, the traits are still there: vision, footwork, explosiveness, and burst, which he showed during Senior Bowl week. He is going to get dinged for the lack of production, but again, the traits are there and need to be the focus, and as a Day 3 prospect, the reward is worth the risk.

Le’Veon Moss | Texas A&M

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The medicals will be crucial after suffering an ankle injury and missing most of the season. While Moss did return for the last game, it was a rough showing, and he wasn’t playing like he was 100%.

So, with Moss, you have to do the same thing as you do with Ott: look outside the production, though it isn’t as important with Moss as it is with Ott, and focus on the traits. Moss doesn’t have much as a blocker going for him as he enters the NFL, but the traits as a runner and receiver are there to have a role as a rookie.

J’Mari Taylor | Virginia

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J’Mari Taylor (3) runs the ball in the second quarter against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Taylor shouldn’t be used as a pass protector, but he is an explosive runner who can work in explosive plays as a receiver. Even though he is on the smaller side, he doesn’t have the issue other backs do with ball security, as his is among the best in the class.

The role for Taylor at the NFL level will need to take advantage of his speed, quickness, and explosiveness, which come from working outside the tackles and as a receiver. He is best suited to work as a change-of-pace back behind a power back, rather than as the top guy in the room.