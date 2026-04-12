Broncos' Draft Classes of Last Decade, Ranked: From Franchise-Changing to Forgettable

The Denver Broncos are less than two weeks away from adding another draft class to the history books. The Broncos hold seven selections in the 2026 NFL draft, but there are rumors that they could be looking to make a big move .

As a tandem, Broncos GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton have excelled as draft partners. Paton arrived in 2021, while Payton joined him in 2023.

To celebrate the final run-up to the 2026 draft, we're ranking each Broncos draft class of the past decade. We'll go lowest to highest, so let's have some fun taking a trip down Memory Lane.

10: 2017 Class

Garett Bolles. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This was an exceedingly bad draft class. It was easily former GM John Elway's worst draft, and symbolized the steady decay of his front-office tenure.

It wasn't without hits, though. Denver landed one future All-Pro, but every other selection either failed immediately, or simply didn't pan out.

Best Pick: Garett Bolles | OT | Round 1

Worst Pick: Carlos Henderson | WR | Round 3

9: 2019 Class

Dre'Mont Jones. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Another late-era Elway class, the Broncos missed on every selection, if garnering a second contract is used as the base factor in grading the class. The Broncos did get some short-term starters, but none of them were able to take the job and run with it.

Elway was at least smart enough not to draft quarterback Drew Lock in Round 1, but Denver's first-round pick that year didn't pan out either.

Best Pick: Dre'Mont Jones | DL | Round 3

Worst Pick: Noah Fant | TE | Round 1

8: 2016 Class

Paxton Lynch. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

This class was the true harbinger of how things unraveled for Elway following Super Bowl 50 and Peyton Manning's retirement. Elway swung big on a first-round quarterback, but the Gary Kubiak coaching staff didn't believe in the player.

The Broncos did get one All-Pro out of the class, and some key contributors, but it was mostly a big swing and a miss for Elway.

Best Pick: Justin Simmons | S | Round 3

Worst Pick: Paxton Lynch | QB | Round 1

7: 2020 Class

Justin Strnad. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Elway's last draft as the Broncos' GM saw them use each of their first two selections on wide receivers, neither of whom panned out. The Broncos were able to trade the first-rounder , Jerry Jeudy, later, but there was a reason that this was Elway's last draft as the main decision-maker.

Best Pick: Justin Strnad | LB | Round 5

Worst Pick: Michael Ojemudia | CB | Round 3

6: 2025 Class

RJ Harvey. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

In fairness, this class could end up being ranked much higher through the fullness of time, but one year removed from being drafted, I ranked the 2025 haul basically in the middle. It's way early, but this class could end up being viewed as one of the Broncos' best a decade from now.

Time will tell.

Best Pick: RJ Harvey | RB | Round 2

Worst Pick: Caleb Lohner | TE | Round 7

5: 2018 Class

Courtland Sutton. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos made 10 selections in this draft, and hit on several of them. But as great as one of these picks were, 2018 will be remembered for Elway passing on quarterbacks Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, both of whom have gone on to become NFL MVPs.

Best Pick: Courtland Sutton | WR | Round 2

Worst Pick: Royce Freeman | RB | Round 3

4: 2023 Class

Marvin Mims Jr. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos made five selections in this draft, and each is still with the team, including one All-Pro. There was one pretty big miss, although, there's still time yet for him to change his fate.

Best Pick: Marvin Mims Jr. | WR/PR | Round 2

Worst Pick: Drew Sanders | LB | Round 3

3: 2022 Class

Nik Bonitto. | Scott Winters / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

This was Paton's second draft as Broncos GM, and he had some pretty big hits. There were a few busts, especially the one that had the fingerprints of failed head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Four of Denver's nine selections are still with the team, one of whom is an All-Pro and another is a starter who's garnered a second contract (Luke Wattenberg).

Best Pick: Nik Bonitto | OLB | Round 2

Worst Pick: Greg Dulcich | TE | Round 3

2: 2024 Class

Bo Nix. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Broncos made seven selections in this draft, and five of the players are still with the team. Paton parlayed one late-round player into a seventh and fourth-round pick, gleaned in a trade with the New Orleans Saints one year later (Devaughn Vele).

This class will always be remembered as the one that finally landed the Broncos their long-awaited franchise quarterback.

Best Pick: Bo Nix | QB | Round 1

Worst Pick: Audric Estime | RB | Round 5

1: 2021 Class

Pat Surtain II. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Paton's first-ever class as Broncos GM landed some foundational players, including one who went on to become the Defensive Player of the Year. There were some misses, but Paton's eye for draft talent was on full display in his first draft haul as GM.

Best Pick: Patrick Surtain II | CB | Round 1

Worst Pick: Baron Browning | LB | Round 3

Caveat: Browning is listed as the worst because the Broncos failed to figure out the best way to use him, but Paton did get a modest return on his third-round investment, trading him to Arizona for a sixth-round pick.

This class ranks first because the Broncos landed Surtain (All-Pro), offensive guard Quinn Meinerz (All-Pro), running back Javonte Williams (no second contract, but an NFL star), and rush linebacker Jonathon Cooper (second contract).