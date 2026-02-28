Broncos Draft Watch: Day 2 Combine Risers to Know

The Denver Broncos were busy watching the prospects during Day 1 of the NFL Combine as the defensive line, edge rushers, and linebackers took the field. The action didn’t ease up on Day 2.

As the NFL Combine went on, the cornerbacks and safeties took the field to wrap up the defense, followed by the tight ends to close the day and open up the offense.

It was an outstanding day all around for these prospects, and they deserve the notoriety. So, like we did to review Day 1 , we are going to look at each of the three position groups, taking three players from each position, and highlight who stood out in the three elements of measurements, athletic testing, and the on-field drills.

Measurements

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington defensive back Tacario Davis (DB05) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Julian Neal | CB | Arkansas

Neal came in with great size and length, which is always coveted at the corner positions. Standing 6-foot-2 with 32-⅝-inch arms gives him length that teams want on the boundary.

Tacario Davis | CB | Washington

Davis checked in at 6-foot-4, with the longest arms in the class. That is great length at the corner position, and he knows how to play with his size.

Ephesians Prysock | CB | Washington

The other Washington corner was right behind Davis for the second-tallest and second-longest arms in the group at the Combine. While Prysock is a raw player, the length helps mask some issues he has on tape.

DeShon Singleton | S | Nebraska

Singleton is a tall, long safety with pretty good range. He only weighed 205 pounds, and may be asked to play around 210. Why? Because at 6-foot-3 and 210 to 215 pounds, teams could look his way to take on tight ends.

VJ Payne | S | Kansas State

Payne was tall and long with a good build on his frame, and while he did show some stiffness that will likely see him used closer to the line of scrimmage, he also tested out to help cover some of those issues.

Jakobe Thomas | S | Miami

Thomas is a bigger downhill/box-type safety, and his build is exactly what you’re looking for with that type of safety. In a class where many safeties dropped weight for athletic testing, he stuck close to his playing weight.

Eli Raridon | TE | Notre Dame

There are medical concerns with Raridon, but he checked all the boxes with his measurements. If there were one complaint, it’d be his weight at 245 pounds, but he has a frame that can handle another 10 pounds.

Nate Boerkircher | TE | Texas A&M

Outside of the medical concerns, the same holds for Boerkircher. He has a frame that can add more mass to his 245-pound frame, but he checked all the other measurement boxes.

Tanner Koziol | TE | Houston

There is a theme with the tight ends: Koziol checked all the boxes, but his 247-pound weigh-in is a small critique; he has a frame to hit 260 and be fine.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Athletic Testing

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

D’Angelo Ponds | CB | Indiana

There are rumors that people are still waiting for Ponds to land after launching 43.5 inches in the air. He is a smaller corner, so that explosive jump is going to check a lot of boxes for the feisty nickel.

Toriano Pride Jr. | CB | Missouri

Speed and explosion matter for corners, and Pride ran the fastest 40 of the position and was tied for the fastest 10-yard split. When you add in solid jumps, he checks the explosive box.

Colton Hood | CB | Tennessee

Hood nailed all the athletic testing, and while he didn’t blow anyone away, he checked the boxes he needed to. There were concerns coming into the Combine about his athleticism, but there aren’t anymore.

Lorenzo Styles Jr. | S | Ohio State

A 4.27-second 40-yard dash stole the show for the safeties, but Styles also added a great vertical. The 40 time answered some questions about his overall long speed, maybe hinting at more range than you see on tape.

Jalon Kilgore | S | South Carolina

Kilgore quietly had a great day checking box after box with the athletic testing. He was often in or near the top of the testing, which is enough to stand out in a group where some did well in two tests and poorly in the other two.

Treydan Stukes | S | Arizona

Stukes is another who had a quietly good day in the athletic testing, checking off boxes that may have been there from watching his tape and hinting at more versatility than you see on tape.

Kenyon Sadiq | TE | Oregon

What is there to say? Sadiq had an absolutely brilliant day with the athletic testing, and it didn’t matter what test he was doing. He ran a 4.39-second 40 at 245 pounds.

Kenyon Sadiq had one of the best days ever by a TE at the Combine:



40-Yard Dash: 4.39 (best ever by a TE)

Vertical Jump: 43.5’’ (second-best ever by a TE)

Broad Jump: 11’1’’ (third-best ever by a TE)@Accenture | @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/fxvABmsGrd — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2026

Eli Stowers | TE | Vanderbilt

While Stowers fell behind Sadiq with the 40-yard dash, he took the spotlight in the jumps just moments after Sadiq jumped out of the building by outjumping the Oregon tight end.

Sam Roush | TE | Stanford

Roush may not look like he tested well, but when you factor in his size, he was a top-3 tester on the day, behind Sadiq and Stowers. Roush is a big guy, and he moved well for his size.

On-Field Drills

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (DB09) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Daylen Everett | CB | Georgia

Everett was consistently good in the drills, keeping his pad level low, showing good hip flexibility, and the ball skills to finish plays.

Chris Johnson | CB | San Diego State

While Johnson ended a couple of drills with a drop, up to that point, he was doing them as designed. They were 'teach tape' quality.

Avery Smith | CB | Toledo

Smith is a quick, loose nickel prospect, and he is such a smooth mover. It showed in the change-of-direction that the corners are put through in almost every single drill they do.

Dillon Thieneman | S | Oregon

It was a textbook showing from Thieneman, who was the star of the on-field drills for the safety, and he checked the boxes with his measurements and athletic testing as well.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren | S | Toledo

The testing wasn’t the best for McNeil-Warren, but he was still good and the second-best player through the drills. He is a natural and smooth mover with outstanding change-of-direction, ball skills, and ball tracking.

A.J. Haulcy | S | LSU

Haulcy is a big guy who many pigeonhole as a box safety, but the on-field drills proved what you saw on tape: he has the range to do it all. While there were some technical hiccups with the footwork, his recovery athleticism more than made up for it.

Will Kacmarek | TE | Ohio State

Kacmarek is viewed as a blocking tight end, and while he did well in the blocking drills, he did even better at the receiving drills. He really showed that there might be untapped potential as a receiver.

Lake McRee | TE | USC

It's time to move McRee up some, as he had the best day of all the tight ends in all of the drills. His gauntlet drills were clean and consistent; his blocking drills were top three in the group. Everything was what you wanted to see from players at the combine.

Bauer Sharp | TE | LSU

Sharp is another who took advantage of the setting to show off a well-rounded skill set that you may not see when you turn on the tape. Like McRee, Sharp probably moved up some boards off his showing.