Broncos Drop Major Hint on Alternate Jersey Choice for Week 4
Since the Denver Broncos unveiled their three new jersey colors, arguably the slickest is the Midnight Navy with the white helmet featuring the vintage D. The Broncos only wore it as an alternate once last season — Week 13's victory over the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.
With this year's MNF tilt next on deck — this time vs. the Cincinnati Bengals — it would seem the Broncos are again rolling out that jersey and helmet combination. We at least know that the Broncos are going with the Midnight Navy jerseys because they posted a massive hint on X on Wednesday morning.
Through three games, the Broncos have worn their Sunset Orange jerseys twice and their Summit Whites once. Denver rocked Midnight Navy just once last year, that Monday night affair, and it's being rolled out again.
Although we don't know for sure that it'll be the white D helmet, it's a relatively safe presumption. And it looks sweet. In combination with the Midnight Navy jerseys, and hopefully the same color pants, the Broncos will be looking good under the bright lights of national television.
None of this mentions the '77 Throwback jersey combination, which features the classic powder blue D helmet and the orange crush-era jersey and pants combination. That look seems to be the predominant favorite of the fans, but I'm a sucker for the Midnight Navy and white helmet.
Matchup with Bengals
The Broncos sit at 1-2, while the 2-1 Bengals actually lead the AFC North currently. However, the Bengals were utterly dismantled 48-10 in Week 3 by the Carson Wentz-led Minnesota Vikings.
Cincinnati is reeling without quarterback Joe Burrow. In his place is Jake Browning, a high-IQ quarterback who lacks the ideal NFL arm strength. The Broncos' defense should be licking its chops after Browning was picked off twice and sacked four times last week.
Meanwhile, we can't even say that Bo Nix and the Broncos' offense are looking to get back on the horse (pardon the pun) because they've yet to mount that steed. However, we've seen what Nix is capable of. His record-breaking rookie campaign brought the host of Broncos Country back to the campfire, leading to the team's first playoff berth since Super Bowl 50.
The Bengals represent a get-right opportunity for Nix and the Broncos. Denver's defense has also failed to live up to expectations, so overall, Sean Payton's got his work cut out for him in righting this ship.
No NFL opponent should be overlooked, but the Broncos have the chance to get back to .500, and do so in resplendent raiment with the Midnight Navy jerseys and white helmets. Things only get more difficult from here, so it's time the Broncos prove they can beat the teams they're supposed to.
And make no mistake: the Browning-led Bengals are a team the Broncos most definitely are supposed to defeat. Denver is an early 7.5-point favorite vs. Cincinnati.