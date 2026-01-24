Report: Broncos Elevate WR to Roster With Troy Franklin Ailing

The Denver Broncos are preparing for the possibility that wide receiver Troy Franklin misses Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Franklin suffered a hamstring injury in last week's win over the Bills and was listed as questionable for the title contest.

As such, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the Broncos have elevated WR Elijah Moore from the practice squad to the active roster.

This is the second postseason elevation for Moore after he was called up prior to the Divisional Round. He was ultimately declared inactive against his former team.

“I did all I can in meetings. They asked me questions. Whatever they asked, I gave it to them," Moore told The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A 2021 second-round pick, Moore joined the Broncos' practice squad last month following stints with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, and Bills. Combined, the 5-foot-10, 178-pound wideout has caught 209 passes for 2,274 yards and nine touchdowns across 70 career appearances.

“We had some exposure to him, some experience with some guys on our staff," head coach Sean Payton said on Dec. 3. "You’re always paying attention to that wire and if someone comes across it that you feel like either can help now or maybe in the future. I think it was more of us looking at a talented player.”

Moore is likely to be active this time around with Franklin presumably on the wrong side of questionable and WR Pat Bryant only a week removed from sustaining a concussion (Bryant was removed from the injury report and will play).

"Thinking is they'd potentially want to replace Franklin speed w/ Moore speed. He ran 4.35 40 at 2021 combine," Tomasson speculated.

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Elijah Moore (18) rushes the ball after a reception against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Wattenberg Returns

In addition to promoting Moore, the Broncos also activated center Luke Wattenberg from injured reserve, Klis reported. Wattenberg -- who hasn't played since Week 16 due to a shoulder injury -- is expected to regain his starting role from Alex Forsyth, listed as questionable to face the Patriots with an ankle issue.

To make room on the 53-man roster, Denver formally placed quarterback Bo Nix on injured reserve, ending his season. Nix sustained a fractured ankle in last week's victory over Buffalo and underwent corrective surgery on Tuesday.