Broncos Face Big Decisions on Two Soon-to-Be RFAs
The Denver Broncos have multiple players with expiring contracts who could hit free agency in 2026, but a handful of them are set to become restricted free agents. Decisions will have to be made.
A restricted free agent is a player with no more than three accrued seasons in the NFL, who either went undrafted or was drafted but waived before his contract expired.
We'll talk more about what goes into restricted free agency when the Broncos' offseason officially gets underway, but for now, let's look at the six players, including two current starters, set to become restricted free agents and what the future holds for them.
Ja'Quan McMillian | CB
An undrafted free agent in 2022, McMillian spent his rookie season on the practice squad, then made the 53-man roster in 2023. He has since become a key player on the Broncos' defense.
In particular, McMillan is coming off a strong Week 11 performance against the Kansas City Chiefs, in which he sacked quarterback Patrick Mahomes twice and picked him off once. McMillian has shown his value to the team, even after the Broncos drafted Jahdae Barron in the first round.
If McMillian continues to play well, tendering him will be an easy decision.
Nate Adkins | TE
Adkins signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He's been part of the team for three seasons and has emerged as the Broncos' top blocking tight end, though he's missed multiple games with injuries this season.
While Adkins has value to the team, he's not likely to get tendered, as even the lowest tender level comes at a price point that's more than he's probably worth. It's more likely the Broncos agree to terms on a one-year deal.
Alex Palczewski | OL
Another undrafted free agent added in 2023, Palczewski has developed into a key player on the offensive line. He's started a handful of games at right tackle, served as the sixth offensive lineman on some plays, and is currently starting at left guard.
Though Palczewski has played well, he's another player that probably won't get tendered, but re-signed to a one-year deal. However, there's an outside chance he gets tendered if the Broncos think he can handle left guard duties again in 2026.
Lucas Krull | TE
Krull was another player signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He's played a significant number of snaps on offense and special teams, but hasn't stood out.
Don't expect Krull to get tendered by the Broncos. Perhaps he gets signed to a one-year deal for 2026, but that's the best he can hope for.
Jaleel McLaughlin | RB
Another undrafted free agent from 2023, McLaughlin made the 53-man roster and proved to be a reliable option in the running back rotation, though he's been inactive for a number of games this season.
It will be interesting to see what the Broncos do with McLaughlin. He's probably not getting tendered, but it wouldn't surprise to see him retained on a one-year deal.
Matt Henningsen | DL
A former sixth-round pick in 2022, Henningsen saw some siginficant snaps on defense his first two seasons, but was waived before the start of the 2024 season. He was added to the practice squad, signed a futures contract, but a preseason injury ended his 2025 season.
It's hard to see Henningsen getting tendered, though perhaps the Broncos think enough of him to give him a one-year deal.