Ja’Quan McMillian Etches His Name Into Broncos' History vs. Chiefs
It would have been easy for Ja'Quan McMillian to interpret the Denver Broncos' recent decision in the NFL draft as an indictment on his play. When the Broncos selected cornerback Jahdae Barron in the first round of the 2025 draft, it came with some serious implications for McMillian.
McMillian could have perceived the Barron pick as a shot across the bow of sorts, but he kept his focus on himself, his play, and what he could control, despite many pundits and outlets penciling in the rookie as Denver's assumed starter at the nickel spot. Fast forward to Week 11, and it's clear that both McMillian and Barron can co-exist on this top-ranked defense, as evidenced by both players' performance in the Broncos' 22-19 upset of the Kansas City Chiefs.
McMillian finished with six tackles (five solo), two sacks, and a game-changing interception. In so doing, he made some history, becoming the first Broncos cornerback, and only the sixth NFL corner since 1989, to record at least two sacks and one interception in a game.
“I think I told you guys earlier during camp, ‘J-Mac’ is going to be ‘J-Mac’, no matter who they bring in. I love Jahdae," McMillian said post-game. "He's been a great add to the team, and he's going to be a good player, but I just do me. Keep working hard, go out there and do what I'm told to do. I never worry about the outside noise. I go out there and compete the best I can.”
Draft Pedigree
One big difference between McMillian and Barron is their respective draft pedigree. Barron is a prized first-rounder, while McMillian didn't hear his name called in the draft, signing with the Broncos as a college free agent out of East Carolina in 2022.
However, McMillian separated himself from the pack as a rookie in training camp. He didn't make the 53-man roster out of camp, but the Broncos kept him on the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster late in his rookie season.
McMillian has been a core member of the Broncos' defense since 2023. His career trajectory changed for the better when the Broncos hired Vance Joseph as defensive coordinator after Sean Payton took the head-coaching job.
It's been a wild ride for McMillian, who, as a former undrafted rookie, is following in the footsteps of Broncos legend Chris Harris, Jr., a former All-Pro who contributed to the team's Super Bowl 50 championship and was one of the best nickel corners of his day. Still, McMillian hasn't stopped to take stock of how far he's come in the NFL; he's too focused on his game.
“I get that question a lot. Honestly, I'm just working, and I'm not even realizing where I'm at. I'm just where my feet are, taking it day by day," McMillian said. "One day, I will look back on it and review that and see how far I've come, but right now I'm just grinding. There are a lot more things I want to do, accomplish goals-wise. I'm just taking it day by day.”
McMillian has become a sharp tool for Joseph to deploy on gamedays. McMillian, like all of his fellow Broncos cornerbacks, is feisty and sticky in coverage, with a relish for run support. That physicality has led to him being deployed on nickel blitzes with a lot of success, including against the Chiefs.
McMillian has seven career sacks as a defensive back, including four this season, which is a career high. He's also got a nose for the ball, with his fingerprints on 12 takeaways since he entered the league, including five interceptions. He returned one to the house last season.
McMillian will be a restricted free agent after this season. It's a given that Denver will tender him, though at what level is unclear at this time. He's only 25 years old, so he's just getting started in the NFL.
Barron Finding His Niche
As for Barron, he had himself a game, as well. He would have had a pick-six on Patrick Mahomes, had fellow cornerback Riley Moss not been penalized for defensive holding.
Frustratingly, it was a foul that had no impact on the play, happening far from where Mahomes was going with the ball, but it wiped six points off the board for Denver and what would have been Barron's first pick-six.
Barron had a nice pass break-up intended for tight end Travis Kelce, and finished with four tackles (two solo) vs. the Chiefs. Coach Joseph has been using Barron as a matchup weapon to take away the opposing tight end, which worked to varying degrees vs. Kansas City, but Kelce still got his. He's one of the best to ever do it, after all.
With Patrick Surtain II sidelined for the past three games, the Broncos have relied on their young cornerbacks, and they've answered the bell. McMillian has led that charge, but credit also goes to Barron, Moss, and Kris Abrams-Draine.
The Broncos have invested a lot of resources in their secondary, especially at cornerback, and it's paid dividends for the team this season.