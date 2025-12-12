The Denver Broncos have a great chance to put the NFL on notice this week vs. the Green Bay Packers. You'd think by now, in the wake of a 10-game winning streak, the Broncos wouldn't have much left to prove, but you'd be wrong.

The NFL is still highly skeptical of the Broncos, for whatever reason. That includes the oddsmakers, who set the Broncos up as home underdogs vs. the Packers.

How will it actually shake out?

Let's go around the table to see how the Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle staff envision this one unfolding. Be sure to follow our editorial staff and excellent writers on X/Twitter, which are linked next to each author's name.

Keith Cummings ( @KeithC_NFL ) 11-2: The Broncos are plenty motivated this week. This battle between two good teams could be decided by how much disruption the fans cause Packers quarterback Jordan Love. When the rubber meets the road, it's once again Bo Nix who proves his chops by throwing for three touchdowns to win the day.

Pick: Broncos 24, Packers 14

Thomas Hall ( @ThomasHallNFL ) 11-2: On paper, the Broncos and Packers are a fairly even match. These two teams' total passing and rushing production are similar this season, as is the defensive effectiveness against both. Both defenses lack the ability to create takeaways. The key to this game comes down to the impact of special teams, which defense can force turnovers. Being at home, the Broncos have the advantage.

Pick: Broncos 24, Packers 20

Chad Jensen ( @ChadNJensen ) 11-2: I like that Denver is a home underdog. It's not great news for Green Bay. The Broncos' defense will be looking to send a message, especially after a pair of so-so performances. Nix rises to the occasion head-to-head with one of the NFL's rubber-stamped, fully approved superstar quarterbacks and outduels him. The skeptics will find it much harder to dismiss Nix and the Broncos after this one.

Pick: Broncos 27, Packers 24

Luke Patterson ( @LukePattersonLP ) 11-2: The success of Green Bay’s offense is contingent on Josh Jacobs’ availability . Expect the Broncos' pass rush to harass Love as Denver nabs two turnovers. Nix and the Broncos' offense will rely heavily on RJ Harvey’s ground game and Courtland Sutton’s receiving ability as a dominant force. Another close game, but Mile High Magic marches on.

Pick: Broncos 27, Packers 24

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 10-3: Only a few times this season have I genuinely been torn on a prediction. This is one of those times — and I’ve felt this way for weeks now. The Broncos are due for a loss (you can superstitiously argue it’s better if they lose before the playoffs), and this Green Bay team is light years better than Washington or Vegas. It’s going to be a rock fight, and it’ll come down to the fourth quarter per usual. Neither Green Bay nor Denver will have anything to hang their head for afterward. But for the sake of being a jinx…

Pick: Packers 19, Broncos 17

Dylan Von Arx ( @DylanVonArxMHH ) 10-3: The Broncos face one of their toughest tests of the season in the Love-led Packers, who's been on a heater recently. Jacobs hasn't practiced the past few days and even if he makes it on the field, expect the Broncos' defense to shut him down and make the Packers' offense one dimensional. If Nix and the Broncos can be as efficient as they were last week, they'll win another close one at Mile High.

Pick: Broncos 21, Packers 20

Erick Trickel ( @ErickTrickel ) 10-3: This is a tough one for the Broncos, but the recent trends suggest they could walk away with the win. Since the mini-bye week (Weeks 11 through 14), the Broncos' offense has been trending up, while the Packers' defense has been trending down. The bigger question is, can the Broncos' defense step up and buck their concerning December trends of the last few years where they've struggled? It won't be easy against a Packers offense that has been playing good football. It's likely to be a close one, and the Broncos have shown they can pull it off.

Pick: Broncos 18, Packers 13

Get Broncos news delivered to your inbox for free | Mile High Huddle

Carl Dumler ( @CarlDumlerMHH ) 10-3: It's not often an 11-2 team comes into a home game as an underdog, but that is where we find the Broncos, with many still questioning whether they belong among the Super Bowl favorites or if they're just lucky. The Broncos are figuring out things at the right time and Nix is finally looking like a quarterback that can be part of the solution not the problem. The Broncos win a close one with a big defensive stop late in the game and the offense playing a clean turnover-free game.

Pick: Broncos 24, Packers 20

James Campbell ( @JamesC_MHH ) 9-4: The Broncos face a very tough challenge with Green Bay coming to the Mile High City but the defense is talented enough to cause Love issues. This is a playoff match up in all but name, so this is going to be a good test of where the Broncos stand. The Broncos prevail in a close one that goes to overtime with all phases playing complementary football.

Pick: Broncos 24, Packers 21

Nick Kendell ( @NickKendellMHH ) 9-4: The Broncos face arguably their toughest opponent of the entire season as the Packers come to town. Green Bay has a top three MVP candidate at quarterback and one of the three best pass rushers in football. Can the Broncos start taking the ball away and will Jacobs play? If Nix can keep up his level of play of late, the Broncos can win this one as home dogs.

Pick: Broncos 23, Packers 20

Bob Morris ( @BobMorrisSports ) 9-4: The Packers represent the toughest test the Broncos have faced to date. The Packers' offense ranks among the best in the NFL. However, while Parsons is having a DPoY-worthy season, the Packers' defense overall is league average and their special teams is flawed. The Broncos have played better on offense and special teams the past few games, even if the defense hasn't been as sharp. Given how well the Packers' offense has played, if the Broncos win, it may very well be the offense and special teams that carry the day. Given that those units have played well the past few weeks, I'm betting the Broncos find a way to pull this one out.

Pick: Broncos 24, Packers 21

Ron White ( @RonWhiteNFL ) 9-4: This matchup against the Packers will be a big test for the Broncos. This game is going to be won in the trenches: The Broncos' offense needs to be aware of where Parsons is at all times and the defense needs to contain Jacobs, if he plays. Love will gift the Broncos a few turnovers, helping to secure heir seventh victory at home this season.

Pick: Broncos 23, Packers 20

Lance Sanderson ( @LanceS_MHH ) 8-5: This game is going to be an absolute slug fest at Mile High. Both teams have great defenses and offenses capable of putting up points, though they couldn't get there in more opposite directions. Love carves up the blitz and man coverage, so it'll be interesting to see how Vance Joseph attacks the Packers. Last week on Dove Valley Deep Divers, I predicted the Broncos wouldn't lose a game to close out the season, and this is going to be their statement win. It's going to be close, but I'm going to keep trusting Nix to find ways to continue winning games.

Pick: Broncos 19, Packers 16

More Must-Read Broncos-Packers Coverage