Report: Broncos Fire Coordinator After Bitter Playoff Loss

The Denver Broncos have made a major change to Sean Payton's coaching staff following Sunday's 10-7 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Denver fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, a move that was confirmed by several local sources including 9NEWS' Mike Klis.

Source confirms #Broncos have fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) January 27, 2026

A longtime Payton assistant dating back to their time in New Orleans, Lombardi reunited with the Broncos' head man shortly after the latter took the job in early 2023. Lombardi has been a coordinator in name only, however, as Payton calls his own offensive plays.

Together with Payton and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, he's helped oversee the development of franchise signal-caller Bo Nix, who's set multiple franchise and NFL records since joining the club in 2024.

Lombardi's firing came shortly after the Broncos' brain trust — Payton and general manager George Paton — conducted their end-of-season press conference, during which Payton expressed frustration with the offense's performance in the loss to New England, including his ill-fated 4th-and-1 call.

"I don't know which is the greater regret—the decision, certainly the play call. ... I think probably what irks me more is the call more than the decision," he admitted. "It's still early in the game. Now we knew there were going to be flurries. Well we have a new feel for flurries here, or what can change at the base of the mountain. There are those moments that you wish you had back.”

The Broncos will "undertake a full search" to name Lombardi's replacement, per The Denver Post's Luca Evans.

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

What This Means

For Payton to jettison Lombardi, one of his closest allies, suggests there's a corresponding move to follow. Klis speculated that Payton could now promote Webb to offensive coordinator as an "enticement" against outside interests.

Webb is reportedly among the favorites to land the Las Vegas Raiders' head-coaching job, and has also been rumored to be in the running for the Baltimore Ravens' OC position. Should he land neither gig, perhaps he'll have an upgraded title in the Mile High City.

“Every year, you go through it," Payton said Tuesday of potentially losing staff members. "Davis, and you have [Defensive Coordinator] Vance [Joseph], and there are teams was inquiring about Leonhard. It's part of the deal. You're supportive."