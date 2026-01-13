3 Broncos Floated as Potential Cap Casualties in 2026

While the Denver Broncos still have at least one more game to play — and more if things go well for them — there are no doubt thoughts in the back of fans' minds about the offseason and the team's plans for it.

One question that always comes up each offseason is which players could be cut. The Broncos are projected to have $38.3 million in cap space for 2026, assuming a base cap of $295.5 million and 42 players under contract.

Along with other factors that could come into play, such as restricted free-agent tenders and proven performance escalators, the Broncos may need to create more cap space. That could force some tough decisions, depending on what the front office decides.

Over The Cap 's Nick Korte has projected the contract fates of players around the NFL for a couple of years now, and he recently presented his top 100 list of possible cut candidates for 2026. These players are set to make at least $4M in 2026.

Three Cut Candidates

Three Broncos made the list: backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, tight end Evan Engram, and safety Brandon Jones.

Jones has the highest negative fate at 75.4%, while Engram ranked second at 65.7%, and Stidham ranked third among the Broncos at 53.1%.

However, Korte stressed that most players on the list will likely not be cut. For the three Broncos in question, there is a valid reason not to cut any of them.

For Jones, it's not necessarily having a player on the roster to replace him or finding a cheaper player in free agency. For Engram, it's the amount of fully guaranteed money due, and for Stidham, it's wanting to have him as the veteran backup.

It's also worth noting that Jones has been on injured reserve since Week 16. He suffered a pectoral injury in the Broncos' Week 15 win over the Green Bay Packers. How much that may play into his contract situation remains to be seen.

The Broncos could approach Engram about converting some of his non-guaranteed money into incentives to reduce his cap charge. It's also possible the Broncos look at other players to cut to free up cap room.

We'll talk more about the likely moves the Broncos could make to create cap space once the playoffs end, but Korte's list is worth keeping in mind as potential moves the Broncos could make in the offseason.

