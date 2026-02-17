Broncos’ Franchise Tag Strategy Comes Into Focus as Window Opens

The NFL window for applying the franchise tag opened on Tuesday, February 17. Teams have until March 3 to apply the exclusive and non-exclusive franchise tag, as well as the transition tag.

The NFL's new league year and free agency open on March 11. Fans will start seeing some decisions come down the pike here soon.

Will the Denver Broncos utilize the tags this year? Most likely, no.

The only player that would make any sense to tag would be defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, but the Broncos have already had multiple opportunities to re-sign him and, purportedly, haven't even approached him about a new contract. Meanwhile, during the bye week last fall, the Broncos extended Franklin-Myers's trenchmate, Malcolm Roach, who wasn't a starter.

Some teams will tag a soon-to-be unrestricted free agent in order to maintain control of them long enough to trade them. But such players have to have a trade market and the team doing the tagging has to be willing to live with the possibility of being unable to move them.

Depending on whether Franklin-Myers were to be classified as an interior defensive lineman or a defensive end (14.5 sacks over the past two years could qualify as the latter), the Broncos would be looking at a one-year guaranteed contract approaching $27 million. That's obviously not happening.

The Broncos have 10 other unrestricted free agents , like running back J.K. Dobbins, linebackers Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, and safety P.J. Locke. None of them really make sense for the franchise tag, or even the transition tag.

Last Broncos' Franchise Tag

The last time the Broncos applied the franchise tag to a player was safety Justin Simmons in 2021. It was the second straight year that Simmons was tagged, only this time, the Broncos negotiated a long-term deal with him by August of that year.

Under GM George Paton, the Broncos have made it a priority to sign their key players to long-term deals, rather than get by with one-year rentals on the franchise tag. Just over the past two years, Paton has extended key players like defensive end Zach Allen, left tackle Garett Bolles, rush linebackers Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper, cornerback Patrick Surtain II, and right guard Quinn Meinerz, among others.

Tags to Watch

George Pickens | WR

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) catches a pass against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

One name that has been linked to the Broncos' rumor mill has been Pickens. The Dallas Cowboys are expected to franchise tag him, though, and if they don't, he'll hit the free-agent market and would become a target for wide receiver-needy teams like the Broncos.

The Cowboys could always tag Pickens and look to trade him, but it's unlikely.

Breece Hall | RB

Hall is another potential free-agent target to watch. Reports out of New York have speculated that the Jets will hit their star running back with either the franchise or transition tag, but time will tell.

The Takeaway

The Broncos appear content to let Franklin-Myers walk in free agency. But until that ship has sailed, we can't eliminate the possibility of him being re-signed.

I expect either Singleton or Strnad to be re-signed, but not both. Strnad wants assurances of a starting job wherever he goes.

Locke's market will be interesting to watch. He had a down year in 2024 but played very well in the playoffs for the injured Brandon Jones. Locke may have made himself some money.

Dobbins could languish for a bit on the open market, as he did last year. Regardless of what the full plan is to upgrade the running back room this offseason, Dobbins should be part of (not the) solution.

In tandem with a signing, like Hall or Tyler Allgeier, Dobbins would be a valuable piece to the puzzle. He rushed for 772 yards in 10 games last year before suffering his season-ending foot injury.

We'll start getting our answers soon. The new league year is less than a month away from opening.

Next up on the NFL calendar is the NFL Scouting Combine, which kicks off next week in Indianapolis, IN. That's where NFL GMs not only scout draft prospects, but also meet with their own players' agents about potential contracts.