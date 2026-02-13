Ranking Broncos’ 11 Unrestricted Free Agents by Likelihood to Return

The Denver Broncos will have 11 players set to become unrestricted free agents once the 2026 league year begins on March 11. While the Broncos have the means to retain some of these free agents, how likely are they to do so?

We've talked about the Broncos' cap situation and ways in which they can create more space . However, the Broncos are likely to prioritize their cap space for certain positions, meaning they won't be as likely to retain certain free agents.

Let's break down the 11 unrestricted free agents in order of how likely they are to be retained. We'll start with those with the best chance to stay, then focus on those with a slight chance, and close by analyzing those most likely to leave.

Good Chance to Come Back

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos fullback Adam Prentice (46) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Adam Prentice | FB

Prentice was a late addition to the team in 2025, around the time the Broncos lost Michael Burton to an injury. During the 2025 season, Prentice showed he was more than capable of filling the role as the team's fullback.

He stands the best chance of being retained, though it probably won't happen immediately. As we saw with Burton in the past couple of seasons, it takes a while for most fullbacks to sign with their teams. But it shouldn't be a difficult decision to bring Prentice back.

J.K. Dobbins | RB

Dobbins rushed for 772 yards in 10 games before a Lisfranic injury ended his season. He gave the Broncos a consistent presence at running back, forming a good duo with RJ Harvey, and his presence was missed for the final seven games and the postseason.

There's a chance Dobbins returns to the Broncos and he has indicated he wants to stay . But the Broncos could opt to sign another free agent, depending on how the market shakes out. This situation bears watching.

Alex Singleton | LB

Singleton has been a steady presence in his time with the Broncos whenever he has taken the field. He's a good run defender and does a good job reading the opposing offense, but he has struggled with pass coverage.

The Broncos might be looking for somebody else to fill Singleton's role because of his age and his issues with coverage. But if the Broncos don't find a capable replacement, he could be back on a short-term deal.

Slight Chance to Come Back

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (17) reacts during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Lil'Jordan Humphrey | WR

Humphrey has been with the Broncos for two full seasons and part of one season. His blocking ability has been the main reason he's been part of the team, though he isn't the most reliable pass catcher.

The Broncos might view Pat Bryant as the blocking receiver who has more to offer as a pass catcher, plus they may consider free agency or a trade for another wideout. But there's still a chance they bring back Humphrey to compete for depth.

Sam Ehlinger | QB

Ehlinger signed with the Broncos during the 2025 offseason to be the team's third-string quarterback. He bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad, though he reportedly had interest from the Indianapolis Colts when they lost Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson to injuries.

This is a case of a player who could go either way when it comes to returning to the Broncos. If Ehlinger likes the coaching staff that much, he may choose to stay, though he wouldn't be an immediate signing. But if Ehlinger thinks he can get a real shot at a backup QB role elsewhere, he'll move on.

Adam Trautman | TE

Trautman has spent the past three seasons with the Broncos, thanks to his familiarity with Sean Payton from the tight end's time with the New Orleans Saints. While Trautman has had his moments, he's never provided a consistent presences as a pass catcher or blocker.

Chances are Trautman has played his final snaps for the Broncos, who will want to upgrade at the tight end position and may sign a free agent . However, one can't rule out Trautman being kept on a one-year deal to compete for a depth spot.

P.J. Locke | S

Locke emerged down the stretch of the 2023 season and earned a two-year deal from the Broncos. He was a starter for much of 2024 but the Broncos wanted an upgrade and added Talanoa Hufanga in free agency in 2025.

Locke might prefer to seek his fortunes elsewhere in a larger role, particularly with Devon Key emerging on the depth chart. As with Trautman, though, one can't rule out Locke staying to compete for a depth spot.

Unlikely to Come Back

October 26, 2025: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) win the first half of the football game between the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

John Franklin-Myers | DL

Franklin-Myers has been a reliable starter since the Broncos acquired him in a 2024 trade with the New York Jets. He's had 44 pressures and 14.5 sacks in the past two seasons.

The reasons why JFM may not be back may not just be about the Broncos wanting to see what younger players can do, but because it's not a deep market for interior defenders and JFM may get a big payday elsewhere. He deserves a lot of credit for his play but, at this point, Broncos fans should wish him well as he moves on.

Justin Strnad | LB

Strnad has done a lot for the Broncos since the team drafted him in 2020, though it took a while. After spending most of his time on special teams, Strnad has seen more defensive snaps in the past couple of seasons.

But Strnad has hinted that he wants to start in 2026 and there's no guarantee he'll get that opportunity in Denver. That likely means he'll sign elsewhere in free agency, so fans should be prepared to wish him well.

Michael Burton | FB

Burton signed with the Broncos back in 2023 and then came back for 2024, then 2025, to be the team's fullback. But he missed the 2025 season because of a hamstring injury .

After Prentice showed he could fill the role, it's almost certain that he'll be retained, thus leaving no place for Burton. Again, fans should wish him well as Burton will most likely play elsewhere in 2026.

Sam Mustipher | C

Mustipher was a late addition to the Broncos this past season, as he signed with the practice squad, then was added to the active roster after Luke Wattenberg missed a couple of games because of injury.

The veteran center is no longer needed as the Broncos are committed to Wattenberg as the starter and Alex Forsyth remains the backup. Thus, there's no need to keep Mustipher.