5 Free-Agent LBs to Solve Broncos' Problems at the Position

The Denver Broncos may have to replace around 1,800 snaps at the linebacker position, with Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad poised to hit free agency. That's hard to do, as linebacker play can be so scheme-dependent, but it's made even more difficult by the bloating of the free-agent market during the 2025 offseason.

Some have suggested that the Broncos should cut Dre Greenlaw , but replacing all three of your top linebackers in one offseason is practically impossible.

Fortunately, it's a good draft and free-agent class at linebacker. Today, though, we're focusing on free-agent options for Denver.

Keep in mind, some of the veterans we're going to talk about today may be tagged or extended by their current teams before free agency begins, making projections difficult.

Devin Lloyd | Jacksonville Jaguars

Many consider Lloyd the free-agent prize at the position, and there have been rumors that he is seeking over $20 million annually. That's a tough ask for Lloyd, who struggled in the first few years of his career, leading the Jaguars to decline the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

Lloyd had a great 2025 season and proved himself to be a playmaker in all phases of the game, but if the $20M/year rumors are true, it's unwise to offer such to a one-year wonder in a contract year. He would be a great fit in Denver on the field, but the price tag might not match.

Kaden Elliss | Atlanta Falcons

If the Broncos want a downhill player, Kaden, the older brother of Jonah Elliss, would be a good player to target. Kaden has some coverage struggles, but he is a great blitzing linebacker and a strong downhill run defender.

With Vance Joseph coming back and his preference to use his linebackers as blitzers, Elliss would make a lot of sense. Denver is used to compensating for coverage issues at the linebacker position.

There's only one linebacker who had more pressures than Elliss as a blitzing linebacker.

Quay Walker | Green Bay Packers

Walker's play has been hit-or-miss, but he is such a jacked-up athlete, who showed signs of putting it together last season, that he could be a risk worth capitalizing on as he ascends. Walker is only 25, turning 26 in May, and when he entered the NFL, everyone knew he would need some time to develop as a player.

There would be a risk to Walker, given the inconsistency in his game across all phases. He has more issues in coverage than he does as a run defender, and while he showed more last season, a change of scenery to a defense that Greenlaw had issues picking up only makes the risk greater with Walker.

Devin Bush | Cleveland Browns

You have to look past Bush's name and draft pedigree, as he was terrible for years, but he has turned things around over the past few seasons with the Browns. Something clicked for him, who was a top-10 linebacker in each of the last two seasons in the NFL, and he has been great in coverage, allowing only one touchdown, three interceptions, and six passes broken up over that span.

Bush's play has taken off across all phases, and coverage has been the biggest concern, but it's where he has shown the most improvement. He has developed into an all-around linebacker and could be a great addition to the Broncos' defense.

An additional plus? Denver wouldn't offer much of a schematic change from what Bush was doing with the Browns.

Leo Chenal | Kansas City Chiefs

Chenal is the strongest linebacker in the NFL, excels working downhill, takes on blocks, and blows up run plays. He also does quite well working sideline-to-sideline as a run defender and offers up a lot as a blitzer.

While there are issues in coverage that raise concerns, Chenal makes up for those issues more often than not with some splash plays. Again, the Broncos are accustomed to covering for some coverage issues at the position, and Chenal would be an upgrade in all phases over what Singleton brought to the table.