Broncos Predicted to Sign LB 'Who Blitzes Well' in Free Agency

With NFL free agency set to kick off next month, FOX Sports put together a list of the top 100 available players and potential fits for them around the league.

For the Denver Broncos, the outlet predicted linebacker Kaden Elliss — the older brother of Broncos outside linebacker Jonah Elliss — will be wearing orange and blue in 2026.

"Elliss, 30, is a productive linebacker who blitzes well, with 19.5 sacks in the last four years, the last three in Atlanta," FOX Sports' Greg Auman wrote Tuesday. "He's always been able to pile up tackles, and has 29 tackles for loss with the Falcons, who brought back defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. He was a smart signing away from the Saints in 2023 for a reasonable $21 million, and probably lands a similar deal, whether it's back to Atlanta, or maybe reunite with Sean Payton in Denver, where he could play with his brother Jonah, an outside linebacker."

A seventh-round draft pick in 2019 and a full-time starter since 2023, Elliss has tallied 481 combined tackles (282 solo), 20.5 sacks, 37 tackles for loss, 45 quarterback hits, two interceptions, 14 passes defensed, and four forced fumbles across 99 career appearances — 51 with the Falcons, 48 with the Saints, where he played under Sean Payton.

Unlike Jonah, an edge rusher, Kaden is more of an off-ball linebacker who consistently grades out among the better players at his position. Per Pro Football Focus (and as mentioned in the quote above), Elliss posted the fourth-highest pass-rush grade (84.6) among 88 qualifiers last season; he had a career-high eight QB hurries.

"We drafted Kaden in New Orleans," Payton recalled in 2024. "We’re one team away from being on the clock and we’re going to take his brother, but man we’re hoping—I think Atlanta in fact was the pick ahead of us. I turned to [General Manager] George [Paton] and I said, [Falcons General Manager Terry] Fontenot—Terry is the General Manager and was working with us then—’Terry’s going to draft the brother, I know it.’ They drafted another player and then we were excited obviously to make our selection. Then I got a text right away from Kaden. (Laughs) I won’t tell you what it said, but I would say the exposure with Kaden really helped us understand the football mindset as it pertained to the next pick. Now when we drafted Kaden, he was playing a little bit more of an edge. He’s now playing inside, but he’s still a pressure player. If you said, ‘Which of the linebackers pressures the most or blitzes the most?’ He’s the one. That doesn’t mean the other’s don’t, but he’s a very good pash rusher. He’s really transitioned to a really good inside linebacker. [I’m] proud for him.”

Sep 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) is introduced before a game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Is It Plausible?

Beyond the familial link and familiarity with Payton, the Broncos would be wise to explore adding Elliss on the open market (provided he makes it there). Why? Of their primary ILBs, only Dre Greenlaw is under contract for 2026. Fellow starter Alex Singleton and key backup Justin Strnad are both unrestricted free agents — and Strnad is as good as gone, absent a guaranteed starting job.

"I mean, to be honest, I don’t think I would be back here if it’s not in a starter role", he said in January.

If not Elliss, the Broncos could look to other veteran ILBs slated to reach free agency, including Jacksonville's Devin Lloyd and Philadelphia's Nakobe Dean. It's also possible the club fortifies arguably its biggest defensive priority via April's draft.