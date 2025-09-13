Broncos Future Decision Watch: Three Players Up in the Air
While the Denver Broncos have only played one game this season, there is a long-term picture to consider regarding 2026. It's just as important as the 2025 picture when it comes to the team-building process.
To that end, the Broncos are currently sitting at $14.35 million in cap space for 2025 and are currently projected to have $41.2 million in 2026. However, that 2026 figure is based on a projected base salary cap of $295.5M, with 38 players under contract for 2026, and does not consider any potential carryover from 2025.
Cap numbers will remain in flux throughout the year as the Broncos make any additional moves, so it won't be fully known how much cap space the team will have in 2026 until later in the season. However, we can say that the Broncos should be in an adequate cap position for 2026 and that, in turn, will impact the roster-building decisions the team makes.
To that end, I will evaluate the roster from time to time, analyzing players whose futures with the Broncos remain to be seen, and how the long-term cap picture could impact such decisions. When I do this, I'll examine a player with an expiring contract, a player with a large cap number who could be safely cut if necessary, and a draft pick or restricted free agent who could be up for a tender or extension.
In each case, I'll look at the factors the Broncos will have to consider when it comes to determining what happens with them next offseason. Let's get started.
Ben Powers | OG
Powers enters the final year of his deal in 2026. For his first two seasons, his play has been uneven, so the Broncos might cut him to save $8.65M in space if his play remains that way.
However, the Broncos need to consider Powers' potential replacement. It's possible the Broncos wanted to groom 2024 seventh-round pick Nick Gargiulo to start, but he tore his ACL in the preseason.
Between that and the fact that the Broncos should be in a solid cap position next year, they may not be inclined to cut Powers. His $18.425M cap number in 2026 wouldn't be difficult to manage, so unless he 1plays poorly overall after a good game in Week 1, he'll most likely stay.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
John Franklin-Myers | DL
Franklin-Myers is perhaps the most notable of the players whose deal expires this season. The eighth-year veteran has made it no secret that he is looking for a significant increase in a new contract.
The Broncos are likely to have the cap space to keep JFM if they wish. However, that depends on his play this season and what the Broncos' belief is in third-round rookie Sai'vion Jones.
If Jones gets more playing time as the season progresses and the Broncos like what they see, they might be prepared to go with the younger player and let Franklin-Myers leave. The other possibility is the Broncos use a "wait and see" approach with JFM as to what his market might be in 2026.
Nothing can be ruled out here, but it's worth noting the Broncos have a potential option to replace Franklin-Myers on the roster.
Marvin Mims Jr. | WR
Mims has made his biggest impact in the return game and has two Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro selections to his credit already. The 2024 Pro Bowl selection on the first ballot will earn Mims proven performance escalators in 2026.
It would not surprise me if the Broncos are interested in extending Mims once he's eligible for one. The question becomes how much the team would want to pay Mims, especially if his contributions tilt more toward special teams than as a top receiving threat.
Mims' overall play in 2026 will tell the tale about what the Broncos do here. Should the Broncos decide to extend him, it wouldn't be a shock if he's treated the same way as other Broncos draft picks and gets extended during the 2026 preseason.