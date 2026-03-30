Broncos GM Addresses Possibility of a Post-Waddle WR Trade

Ever since the Jaylen Waddle trade, speculation has surrounded the Denver Broncos' incumbent wide receiver room. Could a Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr., or Pat Bryant trade be on the horizon to loosen up the depth chart?

The answer is no, according GM George Paton. At the NFL owners meetings on Monday, Paton was asked by The Denver Post's Luca Evans, shooting down a potential wide receiver trade with an emphatic "no."

Asked George Paton if there was any consideration to trading any pieces in #Broncos’ current WR room after the Waddle trade.



Said no, flat-out. They like the room, have invested plenty in it, no sense moving pieces with that. — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) March 30, 2026

Back to our regularly scheduled programming? Not quite.

I believe that Paton and the Broncos aren't going to be picking up the phone to shop any of their receivers. But I do wonder what would happen if an outside team called, with an interest in, say, Franklin, who put up over 700 yards and six touchdowns last season as the No. 2 receiver.

The NFL is receiver-hungry always, and the numbers Franklin put up in 2025 are comparable to those of Romeo Doubs, whom the New England Patriots showered with $68 million on a four-year deal earlier this month.

Think about it. If the Broncos could trade Devaughn Vele to New Orleans last summer for a fourth and a seventh-rounder, Franklin would come at an even higher premium because of the production.

The Broncos aren't shopping wideouts. But Paton will always listen when the phone rings. He's said it before. And if it rings, it'll be during the draft.

WR Outlook

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11), wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) celebrate a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Let's say it doesn't ring, though. The Broncos have good reason to be confident in their wide receiver room entering the 2026 season.

Courtland Sutton and Waddle will make one heck of a starting tandem, and the next three guys on the depth chart have all been drafted during the Sean Payton era of the past three years. And each of those recently-drafted wideouts has shown some encouraging signs of development.

Franklin, we've covered. But Mims doesn't get enough of the spotlight for what he does and can do as a receiver. Part of that is on Payton for not featuring him in the offense enough.

When Mims's number gets called, he answers the bell, with gusto. He does many of the same things that Waddle does, though the latter is obviously a much more accomplished receiver.

I'd love to see Mims utilized more on offense, especially with Waddle in the fold. Mims is entering a contract year, and as a two-time All-Pro returner, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Broncos extend him in July.

As for Bryant, he flashed some big-time ability as a rookie, but late in the year, he had some concerning injuries (including multiple concussions), which stretched into the playoffs, limiting his impact. If the Broncos can keep him healthy, he could be the most commonly-used third receiver.

Throw in Lil'Jordan Humphrey and his blocking on the perimeter, and the Broncos have a very balanced and deep receiver room. It's understandable that Paton and company wouldn't be actively trying to trade someone.

If the draft comes and goes without a trade, then the Broncos' wide receiver room will continue as constituted into the summer and regular season. I just keep thinking about that deal Doubs got relative to Franklin's potential value, but it all comes down to how he's viewed around the league and whether there's an interested team that might make the Broncos an offer they can't refuse.

Probably not. Time will tell, though.