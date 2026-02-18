The Denver Broncos appear to have a dearth of talent at wide receiver. That's how it appears from the outside looking in, and it would seem the Broncos, internally, at least wanted to improve the room ahead of the 2025 trade deadline.

The Broncos were linked to some wide receivers in the rumor mill pre-deadline, especially Jaylen Waddle in Miami, but ultimately stood pat and didn't make a move when the Dolphins' asking price was a first-rounder plus. For the most part, Bo Nix made some lemonade with the receiving corps around him, and Courtland Sutton eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the second straight year.

Troy Franklin took some big steps in Year 2, finishing second on the team with 700-plus yards and six touchdowns. It was interesting that Marvin Mims Jr. was hardly used until the playoffs, when the Broncos had no choice because of injuries to Pat Bryant and Franklin.

The Broncos were down to three receivers in the divisional round against the Buffalo Bills, but Nix found a way to get it done before succumbing to a fractured ankle. The following week, the Broncos lost Bryant only a few plays into the AFC championship game, which they'd eventually lose without Nix in the lineup.

Entering the 2026 offseason, wide receiver is an obvious roster spot Denver could improve. However, during his end-of-season presser a few weeks back, GM George Paton explained why he didn't regret making a trade ahead of November's deadline.

“No, I don’t regret that. I mean at the time… We like our receiving group. I don’t think our receiving group held us back from this game," Paton said of the AFC title game. "I don’t look at it like that."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Forces Beyond Denver's Control

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) rushes the ball against the New England Patriots during the second half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

I would agree that the receiver group wasn't the reason the Broncos lost to the New England Patriots. It was due to some bad coaching decisions, sub-par quarterback play, and a second-half blizzard. Two of those factors were within the Broncos' control, but there was nothing they could do about Nix.

Paton likes his young receiver room, but lamented the impact that injuries had in the playoffs.

"We have some young receivers in Pat Bryant, Troy Franklin, and ‘Mimsy’ (Mims] and ‘Sutt’ (Sutton). I don’t think that’s the reason we didn’t make the Super Bowl," Paton said. "I think those guys, in their own right, have had good years. We had some injuries in the end that hurt us. Going back to Buffalo, we had three receivers for the rest [of the game], I think from the second quarter on. That’s tough. Then in this game, we had four."

In Paton's estimation, had the Broncos acquired a receiver like Waddle ahead of the deadline, it wouldn't have made much of a difference in the AFC title game. What truly torpedoed the Broncos' Super Bowl hopes was the loss of their franchise quarterback, not the receiver room.

"We always look at everything," Paton said. "I don’t think what was available would’ve made much of a difference for us. We’ll look at everything, every position.”

Looking Ahead

Paton plans to maintain an "aggressive" mindset this offseason. That's nothing new to him as a general manager.

The Broncos spent a lot last year to bolster the defense, but they also added to the offense. As Paton said, running back J.K. Dobbins was "a big hit" in Denver, although he was signed in late June almost as an afterthought. Tight end Evan Engram, however, was part of Paton's initial push when free agency opened.

This time around, the offensive line and defense are in great shape. What the Broncos need is an infusion of talent at wide receiver, running back, and tight end. In other words, it's time to build the nest directly around Nix, instead of indirectly as the Broncos have done the past two offseason.

There will be opportunities to trade for the right receiver. Veterans like Waddle and A.J. Brown in Philly are expected to be available, but time will tell whether the Broncos view them as culture and scheme fits. The free-agent market offers a few intriguing options, but few who scream upgrade over what Denver has, outside of George Pickens in Dallas, who is expected to be franchise-tagged.

However, the frachise tag window opened across the NFL on February 17, and Dallas has yet to tag Pickens. If he hits the market in a month's time, expect the Broncos to aggressively pursue him, but that's a big 'if.'