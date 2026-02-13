Former Broncos Pro Bowl QB Pinpoints the Best Way to Help Bo Nix

Brian Griese knows what it means to carry the mantle of being the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback. Griese had the uneviable privilege of succeeding the legendary John Elway as the Broncos' starting quarterback in 1999, after the Hall-of-Famer rode off into the sunset as a back-to-back World Champion.

As the Broncos' quarterback, Griese had some success, even earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2000. A 1998 third-round pick out of Michigan, he would play for several NFL teams until 2008 before entering the broadcasting ranks.

In 2022, Griese threw himself into coaching, accepting a position under Kyle Shanahan as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks coach. Griese was there when Sam Darnold took a one-year sabbatical as a backup in 2023.

Griese left coaching last year to spend more time with his family. Suffice it to say, though, he knows quarterbacks and understands what Bo Nix is going through as the Broncos' franchise guy.

Griese likes what he's seen from Nix, and feels that the model the Seattle Seahawks established this season with Darnold as their quarterback is something Nix and the Broncos can duplicate. But Griese also made it clear that Denver needs to give Nix more weapons .

“I don’t see why not. I have been impressed with Bo, the person, the quarterback, the way he processes,” Griese said via The Denver Post 's Troy Renck . “He has a strong defense. And you just saw what the Seahawks did with a great defense, running the ball and taking care of it. There’s no reason Denver can’t do that. Bo improved last season, and that isn’t always the case when the league gets film on you. He will continue to get better, but they are going to need a few more offensive weapons.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Build The Nest

Oct 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates with wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) and quarterback Bo Nix (10) after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

That should be the Broncos' primary focus in 2026: building the nest around Nix. The Broncos' receiving weapons last year were among the NFL's worst.

That's not to take away from Courtland Sutton's contributions , but the Broncos need more than what their Pro Bowl wideout can provide on his own. Sutton is a great leader, an excellent possession receiver, and an even better red-zone weapon, but his struggle with drops hurt the Broncos at times.

What Denver needs is more explosiveness at the skill positions. Those days are in Sutton's rearview, though he can still bring a lot to the table.

Pairing Sutton with a receiving partner who genuinely scares opponents, and can take some of the attention away from him, would be huge for Nix and the Broncos' passing offense. The Broncos have a very good X-receiver and a collection of No. 3-type guys, some of whom the team has tried to assert as bona fide No. 2s.

Maybe Troy Franklin turns that corner in Year 3. Or maybe it's Pat Bryant in Year 2. But I have my doubts.

Marvin Mims Jr. could add a lot more to the Broncos' offense, as evidenced by his phenomenal performances in the playoffs last month, but for whatever reason, Sean Payton doesn't include him unless the injury bug forces his hand. Maybe that has something to do with Mims's All-Pro punt returner value, but it robs Nix of a legit weapon that would put defenses on their heels.

Broncos' Options

The Broncos have several routes they could go this offseason to infuse this offense with some explosiveness. Free agency opens on March 11, and the Broncos could also test the trade waters around the NFL with receivers like Justin Jefferson (unlikely) in Minnesota or Jaylen Waddle in Miami.

Then there's the NFL draft. With the No. 30 overall pick, the Broncos' best bet would be if Texas A&M's KC Concepcion were to fall that far.

One way or another — by hook or by crook — the Broncos need to invest into Nix's arsenal. Griese is on the money. Let's hope that the Broncos' front office is sharing a brain with the Super Bowl XXXIII champion.