New ESPN Trade Proposal Sees Broncos Land a True WR1

Monday was a busy news day across the NFL, although not because of anything the Denver Broncos did. The Miami Dolphins are apparently holding a fire sale, moving on from several high-profile players, which brings wide receiver Jaylen Waddle's status more into focus.

The Broncos were linked to Waddle in the trade rumor mill last fall, but no deal was consummated. Miami's ask was a little too rich, at the time, for Denver's blood.

However, there could be another option on the trade block . Since the 2026 offseason began, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has been the subject of serious speculation within Denver media.

Brown is ostensibly disgruntled and could be looking for a way out of Philly, and the Broncos are in dire need of some wide receiver upgrades. He would make a lot of sense for Denver, depending on what the Eagles wanted for the soon-to-be 29-year-old wideout.

ESPN 's Bill Barnwell slapped together a trade proposal that would see Brown land in the Mile High City, but it would require the Broncos to relinquish some draft capital and a young starter on defense.

Barnwell's figurative trade proposal would see the Broncos send fourth-year cornerback Riley Moss, a 2026 second-round pick, and 2027 fifth-rounder to Philly in exchange for Brown and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Why it Makes Sense

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Barnwell opines that Denver would be amenable to making Moss part of this deal because it has options like 2025 first-rounder Jahdae Barron and Ja'Quan McMillian waiting in the wings at cornerback. It's also worth mentioning that Moss is entering a contract year, so if the Broncos don't have sure plans on bringing him back, it would be a good opportunity to deal away a player on an expiring deal.

The fly in the ointment here is Brown's contract. He's on the books for a $29 million guaranteed salary in 2026, and as it stands, the Broncos have only about that much in salary-cap space ($28.8M per Over The Cap ).

However, the Broncos have yet to restructure any veteran contracts to free up space, and there are some prime candidates for it, including right tackle Mike McGlinchey and safety Talanoa Hufanga, among others. Where there's a will, there's a way in the NFL. The salary cap can be massaged.

And if Brown were to be traded to Denver, he'd likely want a new contract to accompany the transaction. Therein, the Broncos could structure it in a way to fit him well under the cap and still have the cap space over the next few years to make other moves.

Got to Capitalize on Nix's Rookie Contract

The Broncos can afford to spend like this for the next three years while Bo Nix is on his cost-controlled rookie contract. And building the nest around Nix has to be Denver's prime priority this offseason.

Courtland Sutton needs help. Troy Franklin had an excellent second year, but he doesn't strike fear in defenses, nor does he dictate how opponents game plan.

Brown would definitely take attention and pressure off Sutton, freeing both up for more one-on-one situations, which would bode well for Nix and the Broncos' offense. Adding a receiver that opponents fear would also help open things up in the run game because defenses wouldn't be as inclined to stack the box vs. the Broncos as they've been wont to do for the past two years.

It makes J.K. Dobbins's 772 rushing yards through the first 10 weeks last season all the more impressive, because, between the relative lack of game-changing talent at wide receiver and Sean Payton's stingy commitment to the screen game, defenses played very close to the line of scrimmage against Denver and loaded the box.

The Takeaway

In Barnwell's trade proposal, the Broncos would be giving up a good starter on defense, but not that much draft capital, relatively speaking. If the Eagles were open to a trade like this, I've got to believe that Broncos GM George Paton would waste little time signing on the dotted line.

Brown is coming off a relative down year for him, as the Eagles struggled to put things together under their new offensive coordinator. Still, he eclipsed 1,000 yards and caught 78 passes, seven of which were touchdowns.

Brown and Sutton would make a formidable receiving duo, and it would free up Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr. — Denver's two fastest receivers — to be the slot guys who move around the formation. I could see it being a very good fit.

Some would worry about Brown's "diva" mentality, but he's been part of some World Champion teams in Philly, and Payton, I think, would make short work of getting him to buy in.

Keep an eye on this potential situation as we inch closer to the new league year opening on March 11.