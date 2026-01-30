Report: Broncos Hold Interview with Bills Assistant for OC Job

The Denver Broncos have conducted their first known interview for Joe Lombardi's replacement, sitting down with Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry to potentially become their new offensive coordinator, according to media reports.

A former NFL wide receiver for nearly a decade, Curry spent five years working alongside Payton in New Orleans -- beginning as a receivers coach before transitioning to quarterbacks coach in 2021. He added the title of passing game coordinator the following season prior to defecting to Buffalo in 2024.

Per 9NEWS' Mike Klis, "Payton was interested in making Curry his OC when he started in Denver in 2023 but it didn’t work out. It may now."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Under Curry's tutelage, Bills QB Josh Allen won NFL MVP in 2024 and led the club back to the playoffs this past season, losing to the Broncos in overtime, 33-30, in the Divisional Round matchup at Empower Field at Mile High.

In Denver, Curry would operate within Payton's coaching hierarchy, unlikely to call plays but tasked with helping to continue developing franchise signal-caller Bo Nix, who's expected to be recovered from ankle surgery in time for spring minicamps.

The Broncos are undergoing a full-scale search to replace Lombardi, who was fired by the organization after three seasons on Tuesday, along with wide receivers coach Keary Colbert and cornerbacks coach Addison Lynch.

Potential in-house candidates include QBs coach Davis Webb, senior offensive assistant Pete Carmichael, assistant head coach/offensive running game coordinator Zach Strief.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Webb Pulls Out from Raiders Consideration

After interviewing with the rival Las Vegas Raiders for their head-coaching position, Webb on Thursday reportedly withdrew his name from consideration, boosting his odds of remaining with the Broncos -- tenuous as they still may be.

In addition to the Raiders', Webb also interviewed with the Bills and Ravens for their HC vacanies. Buffalo passed him over for Joe Brady and Jesse Minter, respectively. It is possible, however, that he ends up landing a coordinating gig in one of those locales.

So long as he isn't turning heel in the AFC West.

"Say he was a head coach in the division, I would enjoy beating his butt two times a year," Nix quipped to reporters on Wednesday.