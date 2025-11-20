Broncos Rookie Takes Viral Shot at Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift
The Denver Broncos didn't exactly shut down tight end Travis Kelce in last week's 22-19 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. However, it's fair to say that when Broncos' rookie cornerback Jahdae Barron drew Kelce in coverage, he more than held his own.
Barron has been tasked with covering the opposing team's No. 1 receiving tight end, and shadow him all over the field. Kelce got his vs. Barron, but the rookie had more than one shining moment.
The tiebreaker goes to the victor, though, and that was Barron's Broncos. Riding high on the euphoria of the Broncos' big upset win over the Chiefs, Barron took to Instagram to revel and celebrate a bit, posting an image of him breaking up a pass intended for Kelce with the caption: "Tell Swift put me on a song RIGHT NOW."
Barron's Day vs. Kelce
Barron is, of course, referring to Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift, one of the world's biggest pop stars. Kelce and Swift have been an item for approximately two years in a highly publicized relationship. They garner A-list level publicity, mostly based on Swift's fame, but Kelce isn't exactly chopped liver.
It was a bold move by Barron, even mentioning Kelce's fiance, and it could come back to bite him and the Broncos when they have to travel to Arrowhead Stadium for a Christmas-Day rematch with the Chiefs.
Barron got burned on one big Patrick Mahomes throw to Kelce, but the rookie also had a sweet pass break-up, and even a pick-six, although it was erased by an exceedingly ticky-tack and untimely defensive holding penalty on Riley Moss. Barron finished with four tackles (two solo) in a game that he could be seen frequently chopping it up with Kelce.
On one hand, you love to see the swagger from Barron. On the other, Kelce has been around. Guys like him have a memory like an elephant, and it's safe to say that the Chiefs' veteran tight end will be uniquely motivated in December's rematch.
Chiefs' Playoff Hopes in Doubt
The meaning of that game will be greatly determined by how the Chiefs recover from their setback in the Mile High City. The Broncos sent them home 5-5, handing Andy Reid only his fifth-ever loss coming out of a bye.
The Chiefs are currently the ninth playoff seed in the NFL, two games back from the seventh and final seed. Kansas City has to play the Indianapolis Colts this weekend, followed by a road trip to take on the Dallas Cowboys, and a home game vs. the resurgent Houston Texans.
In the Chiefs' final four games, they have to play the Los Angeles Chargers and the Broncos one more time. With seven games left to go, even two more losses could eliminate Kansas City from playoff contention.
Meanwhile, the Broncos sit at 9-2 as the No. 1 seed in the AFC and in possession of (technically) the best record in the NFL. The New England Patriots are also 9-2, and like the Broncos, they're on an eight-game winning streak, but Denver owns the tiebreaker, though it's not head-to-head.
Time will tell just how much is on the table for the Broncos in Week 17's game at Arrowhead, but assuming the Chiefs figure out how to right the ship to some degree between now and then, Christmas Day is likely to mean much more to Kansas City than Denver. But it'll have an extra sizzle for Kelce, no doubt.