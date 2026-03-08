Report: Broncos Showing 'Love' to Veteran Free-Agent RB

The Denver Broncos are among two AFC West teams interested in former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, an impending unrestricted free agent, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the other club showing "love" to the veteran back -- and perhaps reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, too.

"Kenneth Walker seems to be the market-setter as it stands, but Travis Etienne Jr. will be right there in the mix. Some teams I've talked to are setting the market's ceiling at around $12 million. That could go up if enough teams get involved," Fowler reported Sunday.

"I'm hearing Walker will consider the Giants and Commanders among his options, with the Titans as a possibility, too. Etienne has AFC West love via Denver and Kansas City. Both of those teams could check on Walker and others, too, depending on price ranges."

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs towards the end zone during the fourth quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle / Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Background on Etienne

The 25th overall pick of the 2021 draft, Etienne -- who missed his rookie season due to a foot injury -- has totaled 897 carries for 3,798 yards and 25 rushing touchdowns across 66 career games in Jacksonville, including 60 starts. A multi-purpose back, he's added 168 catches for 1,338 receiving yards and seven scores through the air.

The 5-foot-10, 215-pound Louisiana native was a standout collegiate performer at Clemson, earning consensus All-American and two-time ACC Player of the Year honors as well as winning a CFP National Championship.

"Rampaging, loose-hipped runner who wins with force and speed," reads his pre-draft scouting profile. "Etienne's scheme will create favorable boxes for him to run into at times, but his contact balance and overall will to avoid being tackled has earned plenty of tough yardage. He has average size and runs with long strides and a frenetic pace that hampers his quick-cut control and fluidity at times. However, he has home-run speed in the open field and runs with fury and pop to finish near the goal line. He's a greatly improved pass-catching option but needs to step up consistently in pass protection. His tools for creating yardage stand out during games and that same presence should be on display as a dangerous pro back."

Where He'd Fit

If signed, Etienne would instantly vault to the top of Denver's RB depth chart, overtaking the starting spot occupied by J.K. Dobbins, a fellow free agent. Dobbins is a possibility to return, however, should the Broncos strike out on landing an outside challenger such as Etienne, Walker, or Carolina's Rico Dowdle.

Eteinne's arrival would also push now-sophomore RB RJ Harvey to a second-string position, similar to the arrangement between Dobbins and Harvey to open the 2025 campaign.

On Saturday, third-string RB Tyler Badie inked his tender and will be back for 2026.