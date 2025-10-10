Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Jets | Week 6 | Predictions & Picks
The Denver Broncos are across the pond to battle the winless New York Jets. A wounded animal is always dangerous, especially when it's cornered.
The Jets are desperate, so the Broncos have to be wary of unexpected feints and jabs. At 3-2, the Broncos are in a position to begin taking control of the AFC West, but they have to continue taking care of business.
How will Week 6 shape up for the Broncos? Let's go around the table to see how the Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle staff envision this one shaking out.
James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 3-2: The Broncos arrive in London and this is where Broncos Country really proves it to be a "State of Being," as we often say at Mile High Huddle. Buoyed by strong international support, the Broncos rip the Jets to shreds, emphasizing their credentials. Nik Bonitto gets three sacks on the day, while the Broncos' defense gets eight, and forces timely turnovers. Bo Nix and the offense put on a clinic and the Broncos show their strong running game in a season defining win.
Pick: Broncos 45, Jets 14
Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 3-2: While the 0-5 Jets should present cannon fodder for the Broncos, the complications of travelling to London are also well-documented. After that major statement win in Philly, it sure feels like Sean Payton and company are intent on keeping their foot to the floor. And so it goes on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as Bo Nix throws for three touchdowns, while J.K. Dobbins rushes for another in a big win.
Pick: Broncos 38, Jets 14
Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 3-2: The Jets are going nowhere fast. The Broncos should win this game easily if they stop running back Breece Hall and quarterback Justin Fields on the ground. If the Broncos can put the Jets in passing situations often, the defense will have a heyday.
Pick: Broncos 31, Jets 17
Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 3-2: The Broncos may have broken the Philadelphia Eagles, but that's a worry for another fan base. The Broncos will dutifully vanquish the Jets, and unlike Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions, Payton will remind his former pupil, Aaron Glenn, who the sensei is. Nix gets the opportunity to pad his stats, while the Broncos' defense duplicates its feat last week of "caging" a mobile quarterback. Fields is in for a long day.
Pick: Broncos 34, Jets 9
Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 3-2: Similar to the Cincy game, the Broncos are plainly the superior team. The only thing the Jets do even remotely well is run the football, and Denver’s able to combat that. Again, this should not be close at all. Don’t hope for a narrow win — expect domination.
Pick: Broncos 26, Jets 13
Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 3-2: The season is long but the Broncos are riding high. The Jets possess one of the best and most explosive run games in the league, but their defense is playing worse than their individual talent. On top of that, the Jets have an anemic pass game, outside of Garrett Wilson. Denver should win this one.
Pick: Broncos 33, Jets 9
Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 3-2: The Broncos are coming off a big win but can't look past the Jets. While the Jets are 0-5, they have shown they can challenge teams. The Jets offense has done some good things but they'll be without running back Braelon Allen this week. Meanwhile, the Jets' defense has not been good this year. That makes this week a good time for the offense to come out and put four quality quarters together, even if they won't have left guard Ben Powers in the lineup. Here's betting the Broncos get it together offensively early on, thus allowing the defense to close the deal.
Pick: Broncos 31, Jets 17
Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 3-2: The Broncos should be able to beat the Jets handily. Spare Dobbins the heavy workload and break in the young bucks, RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie. Good luck to Fields, who is about to get steamrolled by Nik Bonitto and this Denver pass-rushing posse.
Pick: Broncos 30, Jets 13
Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 3-2: The Broncos made a statement by upsetting the Eagles and they do it again with a truly dominant win over the Jets. New York has a good rushing attack and its rushing defense is solid, but the Broncos take away the run game and run all over them. Payton has the Broncos focused and while losing Powers, one of the best pulling guards in the NFL, does hurt, the team plays a clean game from start to finish.
Pick: Broncos 38, Jets 9
Dylan Von Arx (@DylanVonArxMHH) 3-2: The Broncos travel across the pond to face possibly the worst team in the NFL. Fields has been one of the worst quarterbacks under pressure and I expect Denver's defense to notch 6-plus sacks on the day. Denver's offense should roll its confidence over from last week. This time, though, the Broncos won't wait nearly all long to put touchdowns on the board.
Pick: Broncos 30, Jets 6
Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 2-3: The Jets have kept most games competitive this year until last week where it seemed like they had very little answers on either side of the ball. This looks like a great game to have the run game dominate and use play-action for big plays down the field. Defensively, it comes down to containing the run game, especially Fields. The Broncos establish things early that this will not be a let-down game and have this one mostly wrapped up by the end of the third quarter.
Pick: Broncos 27, Jets 9
Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) 2-3: The Broncos' run defense has been hit and miss this season, and if they let the Jets hit the ground running in London, it could be a very long day. That's the only way Denver loses this game. The Jets are playing horrendous defense, and the Broncos are coming off of a ridiculous high after beating Philadelphia last week with a solid offensive performance in the fourth quarter. Things are coming together for the Broncos in a big way.
Pick: Broncos 27, Jets 13
Ron White (@RonWhiteNFL) 2-3: The Broncos have a favorable matchup against the Jets. While the Jets have the third-ranked rushing attack in the NFL, they are below average in many other areas. The Broncos should be able to be consistent with the run game and force Fields into frequent passing situations. As a result of making the Jets one-dimensional, the Broncos should run away with the victory across the pond.
Pick: Broncos 31, Jets 10