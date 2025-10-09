3 Keys to a Broncos Victory Over Jets in London
For the first time this season, the Denver Broncos are on a two-game win streak after an exciting 21-17 upset victory over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles last week. Instead of celebrating the team’s first road win, Sean Payton and company took a quick victory lap in the downtown streets of Philly before boarding a plane to cross the Atlantic for an international tilt this weekend.
The Broncos will face the 0-5 New York Jets this week at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. MDT, as the Broncos return to London for the first time since winning there in 2022, although most fans only remember Russell Wilson bragging about his infamous high-knee workouts on the plane.
My, how the times have changed. The Broncos are now led by second-year quarterback Bo Nix, the undisputed team captain, with aspirations of returning home from this two-week business trip with a third straight victory.
While many experts, including the sportsbooks, heavily favor the Broncos to steamroll a winless Jets team circling the drain, this team can't afford to overlook its opponent. Just ask Philly.
In three of their five losses, the Jets were defeated by six points or less. Last season, Denver barely beat New York 10-9 on a rainy day at MetLife Stadium, but this year, the Jets are under the supervision of first-year head coach Aaron Glenn.
Remember, there were eight NFL upsets in Week 5 alone, so with a chance to climb to the top spot in the AFC West on the line, Denver can’t squander the chance at a victory on the international stage. How do the Broncos take care of business abroad?
Let’s review three keys to a Broncos victory over the Jets in London.
Use Dobbins Sparingly, Harvey & Badie Must Cut Their Teeth
Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins has been a breath of fresh air in Payton’s budding ground game. The 27-year-old veteran playmaker is the NFL’s fourth leading rusher, having amassed 402 yards, four touchdowns, and 21 first downs, while boasting a 5.2 yards-per-carry average.
Dobbins has earned at least 80 yards rushing per game and has found the end zone more than any other Broncos offensive player, besides the quarterback. Far be it from me to bring Dobbins’ red-hot momentum to a screeching halt, but if this Denver offense that ranks fourth in total rushing yards is to square up against a Jets defense that surrenders the 28th-most rushing yards per game, is it prudent to overuse the Broncos featured back?
Instead, the Broncos should win the battle with rookie running back RJ Harvey and keep Dobbins fresh to fight the continued war of the regular season. ‘Quadzilla’s’ utilization in Payton’s offense has increased, with the second-rounder earning 128 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in the last two games. Harvey currently averages 4.8 yards per carry but has the Broncos' longest rush of the season (50 yards) and the second-longest gain this season.
Despite being anchored by defensive linemen Quinnen Williams and Harrison Phillips, Jets defensive coordinator Steve Wilks’ unit is plagued by injuries and frustration, and currently allows the second-most points (31.4) per game.
Because Payton prefers the change-of-pace styles between his backs, the third-year Tyler Badie could also share some snaps in London this Sunday. In his third season with Denver, Badie has already outpaced his snap count from last season, in addition to special teams duties. In limited opportunities, he has been utilized as a pass catcher with six receptions for 62 yards.
Denver finally has a productive running game, and it’d be a shame not to break in both inexperienced running backs against this beleaguered Jets defense.
Plan for ‘Fields-Day’ in U.K.
The last time Justin Fields faced Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, he left Denver with a 13-6 victory as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. Fields went 13-of-20 with 117 passing yards and scored the only touchdown of the game.
Last spring, Fields signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the Jets in the wake of Aaron Rodgers’ unceremonious departure, who wound up with the Pittsburgh Steelers in a bizarre twist of NFL fate just a season later. But since coming to New York, Fields has yet to win a game for his new team in his four starts, throwing for 754 yards and four touchdowns.
Some will suggest that Fields’ 67 completion percentage or the fact he hasn’t thrown an interception is indicative of a career turnaround, but the fifth-year quarterback also has three fumbles in addition to being sacked 10 times for -93 yards. Long considered a dual-threat rusher, he currently averages 51 rush yards per game with three touchdowns to boot.
Meanwhile, Joseph’s second-ranked scoring defense, allowing 16.8 points per game, is looking for some get-back against Fields and ranks top-10 in every major statistical category. Led by the current AFC Defensive Player of the Week, Nik Bonitto, Denver’s defense has posted an impressive league-high 21 sacks in five games. Bonitto leads the league himself with seven sacks thus far.
While I’m sure the opportunity to start an NFL game in London is an extraordinary moment for any former first-round quarterback looking for a fresh start, the Broncos' defense is planning a field day in London, strictly at Justin’s expense.
Reinforce the Cracks in the Armor of Broncos' OL
We learned on Monday that Broncos starting left guard Ben Powers will be headed to injured reserve after suffering a biceps injury in Philadelphia. The powerhouse road-grader flew back to Denver for surgery with the hopes of returning to action in December.
Powers’ absence leaves a gaping hole on the Broncos' offensive line, as the former Baltimore Raven has started 40 straight games since coming to Denver in 2023.
Starting center Luke Wattenberg’s continued struggles this season have been scrutinized and documented thoroughly. This makes the loss of his next-door neighbor to the left in the offensive trenches all the more troublesome for Payton.
It remains to be seen whether Alex Palczewski, who’s been tasked with operating as the Broncos' sixth offensive lineman, has earned the right to enter the starting lineup or whether veteran practice squad guard Calvin Throckmorton will get called up to replace Powers. Matt Peart has also been floated as an option, though Payton wouldn't give us any hints at the podium on Wednesday.
Nix is among the league’s least sacked quarterbacks, having been taken down just five times this season. He’ll undoubtedly have to make quicker decisions and execute concise footwork against a New York defense led by defensive end Will McDonald, who has two sacks thus far.
I’d also keep an eye on Jets leading tackler Jamien Sherwood, who, aside from defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, can be the biggest disruptor for an offensive line. If the Broncos are truly destined to blow out the Jets in London, then whoever the new left guard is will have to be prepared to execute Payton’s demanding offense.