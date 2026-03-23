Report: Broncos Host Boston College OT on Top-30 Visit

The Denver Broncos hosted Boston College offensive tackle Jude Bowry on an official top-30 visit prior to next month's 2026 NFL Draft, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Monday.

Denver has also scheduled a virtual meeting with Washington OT Carver Willis, as previously reported.

Bowry (6-5, 311) was a two-year starting left tackle for the Eagles known for his pass-protecting chops, allowing only two sacks during the 2024 campaign. He was named a team captain last season.

The Broncos currently hold seven selections for the annual offseason event after surrendering first- and third-round picks to acquire wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins.

Bowry is considered a potential Day 2 choice.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Boston College offensive lineman Jude Bowry (OL06) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Scouting Report

Bowry impressed onlookers at February's NFL Scouting Combine, posting a 5.08 forty time as well as a 9-foot-7-inch broad jump and a 34.50-inch vertical jump — third- and fourth-best, respectively, among all testable offensive linemen.

He also measured in with 33 3/4-inch arms and 10 3/4-inch hands, with a 1.75-second ten-yard split.

"Toolsy left tackle prospect carrying both a higher ceiling and lower floor," reads his NFL Media scouting profile. "Bowry is typically in the right place at the right time in protection. He has the feet to match edge speed but needs to improve hand usage and punch timing to firm up his outside edge/protect against bull rushers. He’s hit-or-miss as a drive blocker but the hits carry force and movement. Inconsistencies are a concern, but Bowry is a plus athlete who could be targeted as a swing tackle on the second or third day of the draft."

Where He'd Fit

If selected (and depending on where), Bowry would likely begin his Broncos tenure competing for a backup role behind starting left tackle Garett Bolles and right tackle Mike McGlinchey. His competition should include Frank Crum and Matt Peart, the latter of whom recently restructured.

“I think it’s one of the most important positions on your team because it can kind of permeate your building," head coach Sean Payton said of the offensive line at the Combine. "I think it starts with selecting what you’re looking for, what your profile is for a starter, sometimes a developmental player. There are certain things that are just engrained in my head, what a developmental offensive lineman has to be. I think that was one of our first missions three years ago coming here, is to try to get that room right. I think one of the reasons it permeates your team is that if they’re good, your defensive line quickly has to catch up. So historically speaking, for me, we’ve always invested maybe early draft capital for that position. It’s hard to find those guys and the defensive linemen in free agency this time of the year. There are certain positions that are abundant, but that’s one that’s tough."