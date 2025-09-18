3 Keys to a Broncos Victory Over Chargers in L.A.
Two weeks into the regular season, the Denver Broncos have arrived at their first fork in the road, specifically as it relates to the AFC West. Sunday’s gut-wrenching 29-28 loss to the Indianapolis Colts was the Broncos' first defeat this season, with a second straight road game on the schedule this week against a familiar divisional opponent.
Week 3's matchup pits the 1-1 Broncos against a 2-0 Los Angeles Chargers team that remains one of the hottest in professional football, sitting firmly atop the AFC West. The Bolts beat the winless Kansas City Chiefs in the season opener played in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in the NFL's first international contest played this season.
Although it’s a short week for the Chargers, coming off their 20-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert will have the opportunity to beat all three of their divisional opponents within the first three games of the season when the Broncos arrive in L.A.
What'll it take for the Broncos to avoid a two-game losing streak and snap the Chargers' hot start? Let’s review three keys to the Broncos' first divisional tilt of the season against the Chargers.
Top-Dollar Pay Requires Top-Dollar Play
Wide receiver Courtland Sutton is a homegrown Bronco, having been drafted to Denver back in 2018, and is in his fifth consecutive season as a team captain. He’s a beloved leader in the locker room and among his community.
But in Sunday’s loss to the Colts, Sutton was hardly utilized, catching just one pass for six yards on four targets the entire game. Yes, the Colts' defensive game plan succeeded in removing the Broncos' biggest receiving threat, who just signed a four-year $92 million contract extension this past summer.
Meanwhile, Denver’s leading receiver, Troy Franklin, had a breakout performance, nabbing eight receptions for 89 yards with one touchdown, a new career high. Franklin is in his second season, showing natural chemistry with Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, his former college teammate at Oregon. Franklin will undoubtedly command the attention of the Chargers' secondary.
But what about the 'Joker' — the unicorn — Denver’s newest tight end who sports the No. 1 jersey for the Broncos? Evan Engram has been on the injury report lately since Week 1, and popped up again on Wednesday with a new injury, a back issue.
After signing a two-year, $23 million deal last spring, Engram has logged just four catches for 33 yards. It's been an underwhelming start for Engram and Denver’s struggling offense, but at least fellow tight end Adam Trautman caught a touchdown in last Sunday’s game.
The Chargers have a top-10 defense in yards and total points allowed, led by safety Derwin James Jr. The Chargers refused to allow a passing touchdown to the Raiders. However, Pro Bowl tight end Brock Bowers and top receiver Jacobi Meyers combined for 11 receptions and 106 receiving yards.
Here’s to hoping Payton’s offense prioritizes Sutton and Engram (if healthy), and begins to get a return on the Broncos’ recent financial investments by utilizing multiple playmakers in a tough matchup for a second straight week on the road.
Broncos Must Shut Down L.A.'s Run Game
Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II and defensive end Zach Allen were forced to exit the game last Sunday in Indy. Luckily, both players returned to their respective positions, gutting out a maddening loss to a Colts team that embarrassed Vance Joseph's defense courtesy of Daniel Jones and running back Jonathan Taylor, the newly named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.
Neither ‘PS2’ nor Allen were on Wednesday’s injury report, but the sustained shame of Taylor racking up 165 rushing yards, 50 receiving yards, and a touchdown is enough to humble Denver’s reeling defense.
Perhaps the Colts were a wake-up call for Joseph, whose defense has been plagued with stopping the run for most of his career. Entering Week 3, the Broncos' run defense ranks 20th in the league, surrendering 119 yards per game.
The good news for Denver is that L.A.’s run game has yet to break 100 yards per game, but Harbaugh will be looking to change that with first-round running back Omarion Hampton on Sunday. The No. 22 overall pick out of North Carolina is currently averaging 3.1 yards per carry and has yet to score his first professional touchdown.
If the Broncos' defense can shut down the Chargers' already ailing run game, the pass-rushing corps, led by Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper, will be tasked with disrupting the league’s top quarterback thus far. Herbert has accounted for 560 yards and five touchdowns, with a 72.1 completion percentage.
Consistent pressure on Herbert, paired with various exotic looks and coverages, should put Denver in a position to nab a turnover from Herbert, who has yet to throw an interception but has two fumbles this year.
If not, Herbert and the Chargers' top-10 offense will expose the Broncos' defense as early pretenders and continue their trajectory in the west as playoff contenders.
Double Down on Dobbins
Who doesn’t love a good revenge game in the NFL, especially against divisional opponents? J.K. Dobbins was with the Chargers for just the 2024 season. The former second-round running back put up 905 rushing yards, nine touchdowns, and averaged 4.6 yards per carry while in L.A.
But last season, Dobbins sustained an MCL sprain late in the year, making the Chargers reluctant to lock him in for 2025. They allowed him to search for a new team in the offseason, and the Broncos signed him in June.
Nearly three games into the 2025 regular season, Dobbins is the undisputed starting running back in a new positional room in Denver that also includes rookie second-rounder RJ Harvey, the Broncos' first offensive player drafted this past spring.
In just two games played, Dobbins has logged 139 yards rushing with two touchdowns, seven first downs, and a familiar 4.6 yards-per-carry average. While I figured both backs would split the load this season, which could very well still be the case, I’m surprised to say that I want to see more of Dobbins on the ground this week.
He’s not going to win any 40-yard dash contests, and he has a history of Achilles and knee injuries, but still, the 26-year-old Dobbins has found a new start in Sean Payton’s offense.
Surprisingly enough, Payton’s offense ranks 10th, averaging 27 rushes and 134.5 yards per game with Dobbins leading the charge. As a vocal leader, let's hope Dobbins will share some wisdom with his rookie counterpart.
Harvey may be the heir apparent at running back, but when it comes to Dobbins, the future is now. Expect to see No. 27 in L.A.’s end zone this Sunday.