3 Keys to Broncos Upsetting Eagles in Week 5
It’s been a short week for Sean Payton’s team. The Denver Broncos didn’t have much time for celebration after their 28-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.
Week 5’s highly anticipated matchup between the 2-2 Broncos and the 4-0 Philadelphia Eagles in the ‘City of Brotherly Love’ will be the second game that Payton’s squad will have played in the span of just six days.
The reigning Super Bowl champions are currently one of two undefeated teams in the NFL and will be the first of five NFC opponents the Broncos will face this season. Denver hasn’t won a road game yet, and will be facing a familiar foe in Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, whose unit recorded two takeaways and handed the 3-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers their first loss of the season last Sunday.
The good news is that Payton’s career record in the month of October is 47-19, which makes him the most winning active head coach with at least 50 games played in the same month. The 61-year-old’s most recent victory gave him his 172nd regular-season win, which tied him with Hall-of-Fame head coach and mentor Bill Parcells for the 16th-most all-time.
So how does Payton piece together consecutive wins for the first time all year in a dreaded East Coast game with an early start? Let’s examine three keys to a potential Broncos upset against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Fangio's Secondary Vulnerable to the Mims Mismatch
Fangio’s secondary is having trouble finding a true cornerback to play opposite second-year standout Quinyon Mitchell. Ninth-year veteran Adoree’ Jackson’s groin injury sidelined him against the Bucs, along with Jakorian Bennett (injured reserve), which allowed Tampa’s offense to lead a second-half comeback and move the chains against Philadelphia.
Kelee Ringo was forced into action for the Eagles, logging one pass deflection and a fumble recovery after allowing one catch for eight yards last Sunday, but he struggled mightily against the Bucs' much more physical and aggressive receivers. Ringo missed three tackles, including a nasty stiff-arm, which drew criticism from his coach.
“I’d like to see his tackling improve,” Fangio explained this week. “One thing a guy has to learn that has played predominantly special teams is tackling on defense is a lot different than tackling in special teams, but I'm confident he can improve that.”
That had to be music to Bo Nix and Payton’s ears, who have been itching for a bubble screen to make a house call or take the lid off the top of the opposing defense with a deep ball. Marvin Mims Jr. is coming off a season-high six receptions for 69 yards, including a rushing touchdown, as he proved to be more than a special teams returner last Monday night.
Nix and Mims have both experienced brutal missed opportunities in the form of overthrows, drops, and miscommunication, but all signs indicate the duo is heating up.
The Eagles' secondary will prioritize Courtland Sutton, who remains the Broncos' leading receiver in yards, first downs, and touchdowns. Philly’s defense will also have to adjust to its rookie second-round safety, Andrew Mukuba, who took over the starting role for Reed Blankenship after playing 72 snaps with six tackles last week.
Expect Payton to engineer Denver’s offense with concepts that exploit breakdowns against Fangio’s defensive backs, who are the most unproven part of Philadelphia’s renowned defense.
Give the Struggling Wattenberg Some Help
Let me preface this key by saying I was extremely critical of Payton’s decision to name the fourth-year Luke Wattenberg the starting center for a second straight season. Selected by Denver in the fifth round of the 2022 draft, Wattenberg continues to struggle mightily as the anchor of the offensive line.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder is consistently beaten at the point of attack by interior penetration, resulting in him getting blown backwards from the line of scrimmage.
Against the Bengals in primetime, Wattenberg’s abysmal performance resulted in five penalties, though two were declined. From multiple holding flags to being ineligible downfield three times, Denver’s starting center is trending downward in an alarming fashion, and his job is about to get harder in Philadelphia this Sunday.
Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Ty Robinson, and Za’Darius Smith spearhead an Eagles' defensive line that’s famous for its versatility and aggression. Philly’s implementation of various stunts and twists causes confusion and frustration for their opponents in the trenches.
While Philadelphia’s defense tends to struggle against the run, surrendering approximately 126 yards per game, we all know the quickest way to disrupt a team’s offense is right up the middle and through the center.
Payton was wise to implement Alex Palczewski as a sixth offensive lineman last week, along with tight end Nate Adkins and fullback Adam Prentice. The Broncos' three supplemental blockers combined for 57 total snaps, aiding Nix in his first 300-yard passing performance of the season, along with J.K. Dobbins’ becoming the first running back of the Payton era in Denver to record 100 rushing yards in a single game.
Because it’s a short week, I’m not campaigning for Wattenberg to be replaced by Alex Forsyth, Nix’s former college center at Oregon. But if Payton doesn’t prioritize making things easier for Wattenberg or, at the very least, assist him with additional personnel, Nix will get smacked around, and Denver’s offense will crumble.
Sell Out to Stop the Run, Live With the Pass
Eagles fans may be mildly annoyed because Saquon Barkley hasn’t had a 100-yard rushing game this season, but it’s easy to get greedy when Philadelphia is not only the reigning World Champ but is also undefeated four games into this season.
Barkley, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, has recorded three rushing touchdowns in the last four games, with only 237 rushing yards in one month of action. Of course, injuries to Philadelphia’s offensive line have contributed to Barkley’s relatively quiet start on the ground, paired with opponents stacking the box.
But the Broncos can’t let Barkley's slow start fool them. Vance Joseph must account for Barkley, the receiver, who’s just as dynamic and dangerous as Saquon, the running back. The eighth-year veteran playmaker has caught 14 passes for 70 yards and averages a higher yards-per-catch number (5.0) than yards per carry (3.1).
It’s no secret that Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton, who leads Denver’s defense with 38 tackles, is outmatched in pass coverage and is hindered by poor agility when moving sideline to sideline. Team captain and safety Talanoa Hufunga will be tasked with finding the delicate balance of stuffing the run while maintaining pass coverage against arguably the league's most dangerous playmaker.
Philadelphia’s offense has proven to win games through the arm and legs of quarterback Jalen Hurts, but the jury’s still out on the Eagles' run game. If the Broncos can take the legs away from Barkley, they’ll make their opponent’s offense one-dimensional, which will increase their odds of pulling off an upset.