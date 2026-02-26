Broncos Second-Round Draft Prospects Who Could Start Day 1

In recent years, the Denver Broncos have had some success in the second round of the draft. Key players like All-Pro rush linebacker Nik Bonitto, All-Pro returner/wideout Marvin Mims Jr., and running back RJ Harvey, who recorded 12 touchdowns as a rookie, are recent examples of second-round hits.

However, it can be harder to find day-one starters in the second round/ After all, Bonitto hardly played as a rookie, Mims was a special teams starter only, and Harvey only started after an injury to J.K. Dobbins.

The 2026 NFL draft class isn’t great, but there are still some prospects who could be there in Round 2 and even be expected to step in as a starter. There is some difficulty projecting, as the Broncos have set starters at the majority of their positions, which limits where we can look for that reason alone.

Who are those second-round prospects and at what positions? Let's get into it as the NFL Scouting Combine rolls on.

Jake Golday | LB | Cincinnati

Oct 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) is unable to hold on to a catch as he is tackled by Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) and defensive back Tre Gola-Callard (6) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Cincinnati linebacker has good size and is expected to test out well at the Combine, especially athletically, and you can see that athleticism on tape. Golday has something going for him that none of the other linebackers do: how much his coaches trusted him against receivers in the slot in coverage, paired with how well he did.

The Broncos still need that cover linebacker, as they started to rotate Dre Greenlaw out in coverage situations during the playoffs. As Denver could lose Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton in free agency, Golday could be that day-one starter at linebacker. Golday is currently projected as a second-round pick, but we will see if that projection holds after the Combine.

Josiah Trotter | LB | Missouri

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Trotter is a different type of linebacker than Golday, as he is a downhill thumper who can blitz and excel against the run, but he offers little in coverage. If Denver wants to trust Greenlaw in coverage more, the team could look at Trotter, a downhill stack linebacker, to pair with him.

The son of former NFL linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Josiah has a good idea of what it's like in a pro locker room and what's expected of him, and could have a leg up with his football IQ. Obviously, there is a risk with the lack of coverage, but as a pure Singleton replacement, Trotter could be a starter off the bat.

Anthony Hill Jr. | LB | Texas

Sep 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr (0) tackles Sam Houston Bearkats quarterback Grant Gunnell (10) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Three linebackers, and each of them brings something a little different. Hill is more rounded of the three, but he isn’t a stack linebacker.

Hill can still work downhill, but it comes with sorting through the trash and finding the clear running lanes to meet the ball carrier. There are also plenty of flashes in coverage, but not the consistency.

If Denver wants to be more versatile with its linebackers, Hill would make sense. His more rounded skill set, compared to Golday and Trotter, would give the Broncos a few more options with the different looks they give, how they use Greenlaw, and who they send on blitzes, making them harder for opposing quarterbacks to read.

Max Klare | TE | Ohio State

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Max Klare (86) blocks Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There are some concerns about Klare as a blocker and his receiving skills out of the slot, but there could be enough there to step in as a starter. The Broncos could use him in a variety of ways to keep defenses on their heels.

The Combine is going to be huge for Klare, and how he performs could easily solidify him as a day-one starting-caliber tight end.

Denver doesn’t have many options at tight end right now, with Evan Engram and Caleb Lohner the only two under contract. The issues Engram had, and the offense's ineffectiveness when he was on the field, open the door for Klare to be the starter, with Engram rotating in.

A.J. Haulcy | S | LSU

Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers defensive back A.J. Haulcy (13) makes an interception against Texas A&M Aggies tight end Theo Melin Öhrström (17) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Don’t let the size fool you, Haulcey may be 220-plus pounds as a safety, but he has some great range to work in Denver's system. He is also a ballhawk and a takeaway machine, which would be a major boost to Denver, given its lack of turnovers last year. He could lead to more creativity with Talanoa Hufanga and keep opposing quarterbacks guessing.

With Brandon Jones working back from an injury and entering the final year of a contract that would be easy to get out from under, and his 2025 body of work being less than stellar before he got hurt, Denver could easily look for a new starter . Haulcy is an intriguing player, but you have to look past his size and avoid pigeonholing him as a box safety, as he is more effective working deep than in the box.

Elijah Sarratt | WR | Indiana

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) runs with the ball against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Ethan O'Connor (24) during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Troy Franklin was the Broncos' de facto No. 2 receiver, but his drops became problematic as the season went on, and Pat Bryant and Mims didn’t step up as that guy. On Tuesday, Payton explained how the logjam at receiver is why it's been so hard to get him on the field.

That would only get worse with another receiver added, unless the Broncos were to trade someone like they did last year with Devaughn Vele.

That said, Sarratt brings maturity and a high football IQ to wherever he ends up, and his skill set isn’t currently on the Broncos' roster. When looking at Payton's history, Sarratt fits the mold of what Payton has sought in one of his top two receivers , primarily in the route tree and yards-after-catch ability.