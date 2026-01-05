Broncos Leave Massive Chargers Win With Several Notable Injuries

With the top seed in the AFC on the line, the Denver Broncos played their starters in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Meanwhile, the Chargers, who were locked into the sixth or seventh seed, decided to rest theirs.

Sean Payton and the Broncos had something to play for, so resting their starters for the whole game wasn’t an option. The Broncos likely would’ve loved to have created enough of a lead in the first half to pull some starters, but they went into the half up only 10-3, and that was thanks to a pick-six by cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian

Let's break down Week 18's injuries.

Alex Forsyth | C

The Broncos also ended the first half with three starters exiting with injury, and only one of them returned before the end of the first half. Forsyth went down with an ankle injury, with Sam Mustipher coming in for a few snaps. After some time in the blue tent and working on the sideline, Forsyth returned.

Forsyth is already starting in the palace of the injured Luke Wattenberg, who is on injured reserve and will be required to miss some playoff action under the NFL's rules. So, it was good to see Forsyth come back in, but it's still something to monitor going forward.

P.J. Locke | S (Did Not Return)

Locke, starting in relief of Brandon Jones (injured reserve), went down with a lower leg injury. He did not return to the game in the first half and left early for the locker room. Devon Key stepped in for Locke.

Garett Bolles | LT

The biggest gut-punch came when Garett Bolles went down in the second quarter. The outstanding play at left tackle took a hit with Bolles going down, as he made an early exit to the locker room, and missed the rest of the first half. Frank Crum stepped in at left tackle, and the drop off from Bolles was evident.

Thankfully, Bolles was able to retake the field to start the second half, missing only the first two snaps. Even with him returning, it will be something to keep an eye on going forward, as it was an ankle injury, and that can strain things for a tackle.

Eyioma Uwazurike | DL

On the first defensive series in the second half, Uwazurike, who has been a key contributor in the rotation, went down with an injury. Denver had John Franklin-Myers inactive with a hip injury, while Jordan Jackson and Sai’vion Jones were dressed despite both being inactive for most of the season.

Uwazurike, like Forsyth, only missed a few snaps before returning to the game, thankfully. The Broncos' defensive line depth has been a strength all season, and Uwazurike has been a big reason for that, as his play has improved. With him back in the game, he helped the defense by securing a sack.

All Returned Except One

Most of the players who got banged up ended up returning, with Locke being the only exception. Key played well in Locke's absence, but with Jones on IRe, Denver is suddenly thin at safety. Hopefully, Locke’s injury isn’t serious, and he will be back in two weeks when the Broncos host a Divisional Round playoff game.

The remaining injuries are something to monitor as well. Hopefully, these players returning to the field in-game means they will be good to go and not hindered by the injury.

Thankfully, the Broncos secured the win and clinched the top seed, which means they get the week to rest and recover. After Sunday's rock fight, Denver could certainly use it

