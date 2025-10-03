Broncos' TE Ruled Out of Week 5 Tilt vs. Eagles | Final Injury Report
The Denver Broncos are on the road, facing a pivotal matchup with the defending World Champions. The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated at the quarter pole, but they've looked far from the juggernaut of yesteryear.
Still, the Eagles are well coached, and they have a deep wellspring of experience. It'll take the Broncos firing on all cylinders to upset Philly on the road.
Obviously, the Broncos will need as many of their key players as possible. On Friday, both clubs released their final injury report for Week 5. One Bronco was ruled out after suddenly popping up on the injury report.
Broncos
Out
- Lucas Krull | TE (Foot)
Full Go
- Nate Adkins | TE (Concussion)
- Nik Bonitto | OLB (Wrist)
- Jonah Elliss | OLB (Ribs)
- Quinn Meinerz | OG (Illness)
- Marvin Mims Jr. | WR (Hip/Ankle)
- Alex Singleton | LB (Thumb)
Analysis
It's great news that Adkins has made it out of concussion protocol and will play on Sunday. It's no coincidence that since his return to the roster two weeks ago, the Broncos' ground game has come alive. Denver will need that to continue on the road this week.
Elliss popped up on the injury report this week with a rib injury, but he's been cleared to play after practicing in full on Friday. Bonitto is still nursing that wrist injury, but he's good to go.
Meinerz missed Thursday's practice with the illness, but Broncos head coach Sean Payton assured fans that his All-Pro right guard will be okay by Sunday. So far, so good, as Meinerz is listed as a full go.
Mims was questionable last week with a hip, but he added another injury in Monday night's win. Neither ailment are enough to keep him out of Sunday's action.
Singleton's thumb injury persists, but he's rocking the club cast. He leads the team in tackles, but needs to clean things up, as he's missed way too many.
The Broncos should be fine without Krull on Sunday, after he suddenly appeared on Friday's injury report. Adkins is a full go, the Broncos' top two tight ends are healthy, in Evan Engram and Adam Trautman.
Eagles
Out
- Nakobe Dean | LB (Ankle)
Full Go
- Grant Calcaterra | TE | (Illness)
- Jalen Carter | DT | (Shoulder)
- Dallas Goedert | TE (Knee)
- Adoree’ Jackson | CB (Groin)
- Lane Johnson | OT (Shoulder)
- Jihaad Campbell | LB (Not Injury Related)
Analysis
Dean is out, but Campbell is good to go. Dean has been a starter, but he's working back from starting the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. The Eagles have a few banged-up players, with Goedert and Johnson the guys to watch on offense.
The Eagles' secondary is already vulnerable, so Jackson's groin injury will be a situation to watch. Still, the Broncos would be remiss to pass too much and ignore the ground attack because the Eagles have been susceptible up the middle.