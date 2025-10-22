Key Broncos Starter Pops Up on First Injury Report of Week 8
Late in Week 7's wild comeback win over the New York Giants, Denver Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey went down with an apparent lower-leg injury. For a couple of snaps, the untested Frank Crum stepped in for the proven veteran at right tackle.
McGlinchey was able to come back in and finish the game. The Broncos won 33-32 in a logic-defying comeback that's now in the franchise's all-time history books.
Fast forward to Wednesday, and the Broncos are back at it, practicing ahead of their Week 8 home game vs. the Dallas Cowboys. The good news is, the number of players on the Broncos' practice report has shrunk, but McGlinchey was listed.
However, the big right tackle practiced in full, despite the injury. Broncos' second-year rush linebacker Jonah Elliss was limited.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Elliss Injury
Elliss has missed the past two games with a shoulder injury. The Broncos were able to get by without him in London vs. the New York Jets, and the pass rush kind of eked by (based on their furious standards) vs. Jaxson Dart and the Giants, although rookie Que Robinson and Dondrea Tillman filled in admirably in relief of starters Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper.
For the first time since Week 1, Bonitto failed to register a sack vs. the Giants. However, Robinson notched himself a half-sack, while Tillman got one sack, and Cooper totaled 1.5 quarterback takedowns.
We'll keep a close eye on Elliss as the practice week marches on. If he's limited again on Thursday, it's nothing to worry about... yet. If he's limited all three days, there's a solid chance he missed his third straight game.
Oftentimes, though, when a player is returning from an injury that cost them games, the Broncos will keep them limited on Wednesday and Thursday, only to have them participate fully on Friday. Let's hope that's the case for Elliss, who has a sack and two quarterback hits through the five games he's appeared in this season.
Elliss totaled five sacks last season, playing in relief of Bonitto and Cooper. The Broncos led the NFL in sacks, with 63.
Both Elliss and Tillman, as rookies, notched five sacks last season, while Bonitto and Cooper both eclipsed double digits, with 13.5 and 10.5, respectively. The Broncos' pass rush hasn't let up so far this season, leading the NFL through seven games with 34 sacks.
Dart proved to be a much tougher nut to crack last week than perhaps the Broncos expected. Still, Denver got home four times. Most teams would celebrate four sacks in a game.
For a team as prolific in rushing the passer as Denver is, though, they felt like small-time numbers. If Elliss is unable to go again this week, Robinson will again dress and serve as edge-defending depth alongside Tillman.
O-Line Injuries
The Broncos lost starting left guard Ben Powers two weeks ago to a biceps injury. Matt Peart initially filled in when the Broncos were in London, but he, too, suffered an injury that landed him on injured reserve alongside Powers.
Alex Palczewski's number was called this past week vs. the Giants, and he answered the bell. If Palczewski can sustain that level of play at left guard, the Broncos will be okay until Powers returns, hopefully in December.
McGlinchey's continued presence at right tackle will go a long way with the injuries the starting five has already dealt with. Check back on Thursday for the next practice report.