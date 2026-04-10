Broncos Owners Make Major Investment in Colorado Rockies

The Penner Sports Group — helmed by Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner — has purchased a 40% minority share of the Colorado Rockies. As the majority owners of the Denver Broncos, the Penners will not be involved with the day-to-day management of the Rockies, per The Denver Post 's Patrick Saunders .

Based on reports, the Penners' role in running and managing the Broncos will remain unchanged. This new venture represents the Penner Sports Group's further investment in Colorado sports.

The Penners have already made a big impact on the destiny of the Broncos, making the right decisions and providing the financial means and support to ensure that general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton want for nothing. Over the last three seasons, the Broncos have won 32 games, a division crown, and a playoff game, thanks, in part, to the Penners.

The investment windfall from the Penners' 40% minority stake in the Rockies' ownership will allow the club to "retire all outstanding debt," per Saunders. The deep pockets of the Penners will help the Rockies better compete financially with MLB's big-market teams, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

“We are excited to expand our commitment to the Denver sports community through a minority partnership with the Colorado Rockies,” the Penners said in a prepared statement to Saunders. “This investment from Penner Sports Group reflects our deep appreciation for what the Rockies mean to this region, the passion of their fans and our confidence in the future of the franchise.”

What it Means For the Broncos

Jul 26, 2024; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton (C) talks with owners Greg Penner (L) and Carrie Walton Penner (R) during training camp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

This massive news for the Denver sports market simply signifies that the Penners are doubling down on their commitment and ties to Colorado. The Rockies will still be majority controlled by the Monforts, with Dick Monfort as chairman and CEO.

Meanwhile, the Penners are nearing the finishing stages of unveiling the new practice facility at Dove Valley. The Broncos plan to fully move into their new facilities in June, which corresponds with the team's OTA schedule for on-the-field practices.

The Penners are also working to lock down their preferred site for the next Broncos stadium at Burnham Yard. The Penners have an ambitious goal of opening the new stadium in 2031, which will include a massive complex and campus serving as a destination for Broncos fans the world over, replete with entertainment, restaurants, hospitality, and shopping.

The Walton-Penner ownership group purchased the Broncos from the Pat Bowlen Trust in August of 2022 for $4.65 billion. Five months later, they were part of the decision to fire Nathaniel Hackett and shortly thereafter, hire Payton as head coach.

There was a reason that Payton was so intent on landing the Broncos' head-coaching job in 2023. He has since talked about it on multiple occasions, but the Walton-Penner ownership group was the primary draw for Payton, and they've already proven to be a tremendous asset to the Broncos.

Now that influence, to a lesser degree, will also include the Rockies.