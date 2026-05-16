Why Broncos Fans are Looking at the 2026 Schedule All Wrong

As the 2026 NFL schedule dropped, Broncos fans flooded social media with groans and doomsday predictions. A brutal first six weeks featuring road games against elite competition, short weeks, and cross-country travel has many convinced Denver is doomed for a step back after last season’s breakout success.

But that reaction misses the bigger picture. The truth is, Broncos fans are looking at this schedule all wrong.

The difficulty isn’t a bug, it’s the inevitable price of relevance. When a team goes from also-ran to one of the league’s elite, the NFL stops handing out cupcakes. So instead of fearing the grind, Denver should embrace it as validation of how far this franchise has come under head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Bo Nix.

Here’s why the sky isn’t actually falling in the Mile High City:

Mettle Formed

Obviously, it's a pretty rough six weeks to start for the Broncos, with multiple primetime and intraconference showdowns littering the docket. The NFL did them no favors with this arrangement, and they might be staring down a 3-3 reality to open the year if things turn a bit south.

They'll be battle-tested early, though that could prove beneficial later. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.

Good News Off the Bat

As discussed, it's actually a positive development the Broncos are going on the road to Kansas City in Week 1. The away contest was inevitable, and Denver is able to catch Patrick Mahomes in his first real action since his major injury.

Not only that, but there'll be no inclement weather to worry about, as opposed to later in the year, and no playoff implications shrouding the matchup. Plus, in the event of a loss, it's much easier to overcome psychologically at this early juncture.

This is one of the few breaks the Broncos caught on the schedule.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a toucdown pass during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

February Foreshadow?

Laugh if you must, but Week 3 -- Rams at Broncos -- could legitimately be a Super Bowl preview. At the very least, it's shaping up as a contender for Game of the Year. Bo Nix vs. Matt Stafford. Sean Payton vs. Sean McVay. Empower Field under the bright lights, with the entire country watching.

Absolute appointment viewing.

The Friday Games

On one hand, it's wild of the league to assign the Broncos not one but two Friday matchups this season -- the first on Black Friday at Pittsburgh, the second on Christmas vs. Buffalo. On the other, they may be blessings in disguise.

Win or lose, the Broncos will enjoy mini bye-weeks following these contests, allowing them to gain an upper hand for the ensuing weeks. This would be especially beneficial in regard to healing injuries late in the season, when health is paramount.

But being placed in these situations is, as previously alluded, what happens when you finally gain a seat at the proverbial Cool Kids Table. A good problem to have, in a way.

The "Fall-Off" Theory

Some within the fanbase are concerned, due to the schedule, that Denver will fail to repeat its success from 2025 and sort of revert back to the mean this fall. And while there's merit to the extreme parity that rules the NFL, this take is a bit shortsighted while discrediting what Payton, Nix and company are truly capable of.

Those who don't believe in the Broncos this year also didn't expect them to win 14 games (and a playoff game) and the AFC West, and earn the top seed in the conference in 2025. They didn't anticipate the Broncos being a Nix injury away from making, and possibly winning, the Super Bowl.

Here's the objective: get to the playoffs, take the division, try for homefield throughout, raise the Lombardi Trophy in the end. That's what matters, and it's immaterial whether Denver has a 12-5 record or 15-2 record in accomplishing that.

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