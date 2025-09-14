Broncos CB Pat Surtain II Helped Off the Field With Leg Injury vs. Colts
Denver Broncos fans are holding their collective breath. With the Broncos on the road taking on the Indianapolis Colts, All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II has exited the game with an apparent lower-leg injury.
The play in question happened about halfway through the second quarter, and it didn't look like much. Surtain's foot may have collided with a Colt's foot, but the reigning Defensive Player of the Year initially was taken to the sideline tent. From there, Surtain was helped to the locker room by the Broncos' training staff.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
At this stage, we can only view Surtain's status as questionable to return. In his stead, the Broncos will rely on rookie Jahdae Barron and Kris Abrams-Draine.
Barron was the Broncos' first-round pick this past April. The former Texas Longhorns star entered the NFL as the reigning Jim Thorpe Award winner, given to the top defensive back in college football each year.
The Broncos' planned to work Barron into the rotation as the nickel. With starter Ja'Quan McMillian playing well this summer, the Broncos didn't insert Barron into the starting lineup, but they have been rotating him in here and there in relief of McMillian.
Now, the Broncos will be relying on Barron a lot more, depending on the severity of Surtain's injury. The rookie has acquitted himself well so far, recovering a fumble in Week 1 and breaking up a pass on Sunday vs. the Colts.
Abrams-Draine was a 2024 fifth-round draft pick. He played well down the stretch in relief of an injured Riley Moss. Now he'll be tasked with helping to pick up the slack with Surtain's absence.
Abrams-Draine is a boundary corner only, while Barron can play inside and out. Abrams-Draine provides very sticky coverage and seems to have a nose for the ball.
Keep it locked with Mile High Huddle as we await further news on Surtain. Fingers crossed.
UPDATE
Surtain has returned to the field with three minutes left in the second quarter. Exhale, Broncos Country. The Broncos dodged a bullet.
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!