Broncos Place Inside Linebacker on Injured Reserve
The Denver Broncos are getting awfully thin within their inside linebacker corps.
Already down starter Alex Singleton, who underwent surgery for testicular cancer, the Broncos have now placed backup ILB Karene Reid on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.
Reid — who suffered a hamstring injury amid last week's victory over the Raiders — will miss at least the next four games before being eligible to return. The Broncos face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday ahead of their bye in Week 12.
Denver also remains without ILBs Drew Sanders and Garret Wallow, both of whom are currently on injured reserve.
The Broncos will start Dre Greenlaw and Justin Strnad against the Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High.
Refresher on Reid
Undrafted out of Utah, where he was a two-time All-Pac-12 selection, Reid joined the Broncos following the 2025 NFL draft, participating in training camp and the preseason while impressing enough — notably as a special-teamer — to earn a spot on the club's 53-man roster.
The 6-foot, 226-pound defender has appeared in all 10 games this season, notching five combined tackles across 174 total snaps (171 on special teams).
"We’ve had some luck with these Utah guys. It’s a credit to [Utah Head] Coach [Kyle Whittingham] and the program he’s had there. He’s mature, obviously went on a mission," Broncos general manager George Paton said of Reid on Aug. 28. "He’s 25 years old, but smart, instinctive, nose for the ball, playmaker, urgent. He’s going to be a good [special] teamer. [He is] everything we want in a football player."
Next Man Up
As Reid was the third and final inside linebacker on Denver's active roster, the team will be forced to make a roster move, likely promoting Levelle Bailey or Jordan Turner — or both — from the practice squad to provide insurance behind Greenlaw and Strnad.
"Second year in the program, [he] took that next step, playing Mike linebacker and got stronger, did everything in the offseason that we asked," Paton said in August of Bailey, a second-year former undrafted free agent. "We feel like he’s going to be a good player. We’re high on both these players, and so we’re lucky to have them both.”