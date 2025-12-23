The Jacksonville Jaguars not only handed the Denver Broncos their first loss since Week 3, but they also knocked a couple of key players out of the game. Fortunately, rookie wide receiver Pat Bryant was released from the hospital on Sunday night with a concussion.

However, that puts Bryant in concussion protocol, which virtually guarantees he'll miss Christmas Day's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Veteran linebacker Dre Greenlaw suffered a hamstring injury late vs. the Jaguars, and the Broncos listed him as a 'did not participate' in their Monday practice report, which, admittedly, is an estimation, because they didn't actually practice.

Greenlaw's outlook is cloudy, especially considering how hard injuries seem to hit him. However, there is some good news, as linebacker Justin Strnad was listed as a full practice participant (again, an estimation) on Monday, after he missed the past two games with a foot injury.

On the injury front, tight end Nate Adkins (knee) and center Luke Wattenberg (shoulder) were also listed as DNPs on Monday, but there's hope yet for both players. Adkins is a key player as the Broncos' best blocking tight end, while Wattenberg is a starter.

Obviously, we'll be monitoring Wattenberg's status daily this week, as the Broncos' offensive line will need its pivot against the Chiefs. If he can't go, Denver's backup center is Alex Forsyth, who has some experience starting in Wattenberg's place and snapping the ball to Bo Nix, dating back to their time together at Oregon.

Strnad's Impact on Defense

September 7, 2025: Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) and Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) celebrate a sack in the second half of the football game between the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Analyzing the Broncos' defense based on which linebacker duo is starting, the unit has performed at its best this season when it's been Strnad and Alex Singleton, as opposed to Greenlaw and Singleton. So, as frustrating as it is to see Greenlaw banged up again, that's the silver lining.

Strnad has started seven games this season, all of which were in relief of Greenlaw, who missed the first six games with an injury and another due to a suspension. Strnad has notched 50 tackles (20 solo), four tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, an interception, and two passes defensed.

A fifth-round pick back in 2020, Strnad missed his rookie season with a wrist injury. It's safe to say, he was a late bloomer, but the Broncos have re-signed him to a one-year deal in consecutive offseasons, and for good reason.

Strnad is not only key on special teams, but he's proven to be a more than capable starter, and one heck of a depth option to tuck up Vance Joseph's sleeve. Both Strnad and Singleton are free agents after this season, so the Broncos will have some big decisions to make.

The Broncos fell to 12-3 on the season, but they still control their own fate when it comes to the AFC West crown and the No. 1 playoff seed in the Conference. If they win each of their final two games against the Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, the Broncos will achieve both goals, which would give them their first division crown since 2015, a Wildcard Round bye in the playoffs, and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

It's good timing for Strnad to return from that foot injury, suffice it to say.

