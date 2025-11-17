Broncos Player Grades From 22-19 Win Over Chiefs
The Denver Broncos took a commanding lead in the AFC West with their 22-19 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. With the Broncos sitting at 9-2, they have a game-and-a-half lead over the Los Angeles Chargers, who hold the tiebreaker, and a 4.5-game lead over the Chiefs.
There was a lot of pressure on the Broncos' shoulders entering the game, as they were viewed as the underdogs despite being undefeated at home this season, while the Chiefs were 5-4. That put a chip on the Broncos' shoulder, as they were labeled frauds and pretenders, but they stepped up to prove the world wrong, pulling off the upset over the Chiefs.
All three phases were clicking for the Broncos in what was close to a blowout win. If it weren't for some defensive penalties and the inability to finish drives in the red zone for the Broncos, the Chiefs wouldn’t have been in the game.
This game's player grades reflect the outstanding performance all-around, despite some poor marks where the Broncos did falter, which was in the running game.
Defensive MVP
Ja’Quan McMillian | CB | Grade: 79.2
Denver has a gem at nickel corner in McMillian, and he has been rewarding the Broncos often this season. Not only has he been the Broncos' most consistent corner this season, but he has also made the plays when needed, including his two sacks and interceptions against the Chiefs.
We learned from Sean Payton that McMillian received a well-deserved game ball.
Offensive MVP
Bo Nix | QB | Grade: 78.7
The Broncos needed Nix to rebound, and he did that. There were a handful of negative plays from Nix, with the rest being solid-to-great for the young quarterback. While this is his second-highest grade of the season, it came against a good defense, as opposed to what the Dallas Cowboys fielded.
The Positive
Justin Strnad | LB | Grade: 76.8
With Alex Singleton out, Strnad kept up his great play from when he was filling in for Dre Greenlaw this season. Strnad has been waiting in the wings, growing and developing, and is finally showing he is ready for a full-time starting job, either in Denver or elsewhere next year.
Que Robinson | OLB | Grade: 77.1
The Broncos' rookie got to see the field with Jonah Elliss banged up, and he made a significant impact on defense and special teams. While special teams play isn’t graded, Robinson deserves a shout-out for it, but his defensive play was excellent, including standing up the Chiefs' right tackle a few times as a run defender.
Talanoa Hufanga | S | Grade: 74.3
There needs to be some time spent on catching the ball with Hufanga, as he has dropped nearly 10 interceptions this season. This defense could be even better if Hufanga started coming down with those plays.
Pat Bryant | WR | Grade: 69.2
Bryant has emerged as a reliable receiver who can be counted on in key moments, as all but one of his catches have gone for a first down or touchdown. Denver has to find a way to get him a bigger role in the passing game more consistently.
Mike McGlinchey | RT | Grade: 63.3
This was one of the better games the Broncos got from McGlinchey this season, who has been the epitome of inconsistency. While the Chiefs don’t have a vast arsenal of pass rushers, Denver still needed McGlinchey to have a game like he did.
Courtland Sutton | WR | Grade: 62.1
It wasn’t a big game for Sutton with four catches for 59 yards, but he came up clutch on multiple catches to keep drives alive. All four of his catches went for a first down, including a pair of third-and-longs.
The Negative
Alex Palczewski | LG | Grade: 29.4
There has been a lot of faith in Palczewski, but this game made it clear he shouldn’t be a long-term starter barring vast improvements. Denver has been able to live with Palczewski’s struggles, but it nearly cost them this game as he couldn’t do anything in the run game.
D.J. Jones | NT | Grade: 31.4
The Chiefs had success running the ball, and Jones wasn’t able to hold up against the interior blocking. There was a great sack from Jones, which keeps his grade from being 28.9 due to that single play.
Dre Greenlaw | LB | Grade: 40.6
Denver got a rough showing from Greenlaw, who seemed all over the place and rarely in a proper position. With some issues working downhill as a run defender and getting stuck on blocks, Denver didn’t feel Greenlaw’s presence as a run defender.
RJ Harvey | RB | Grade: 43.2
Harvey lacked patience as a rusher in allowing the blocks to develop in the first half, and he was hitting the right lanes just a bit early. In the second half, the patience was there, but the vision was lacking, as he left a lot of yards on the field, including some potential explosive runs.
John Franklin-Myers | DL | Grade: 43.6
Much like with Jones and Greenlaw, Franklin-Myers was an issue for the Broncos' run defense. This does make for a cautionary tale, as Denver got lucky the Chiefs didn’t run the ball more frequently, given how well they were doing on the ground.
Adam Trautman | TE | Grade: 45.6
Denver has to live with Trautman as he forces defenses to play differently, making the offense more effective, but the Broncos need an upgrade. There are only so many blown-up run plays as a direct result of Trautman you can handle.
Other Noteworthy Grades
Brandon Jones | S | Grade: 73.9
There have been some rough moments for Jones this year, where he hasn’t looked like the player he was a year ago, but he was very good in this game. There was one bad play when he failed to look for the ball and allowed a catch, but that was the lone negative.
Jahdae Barron | CB | Grade: 62.5
There were some bad moments from Barron, but overall, he did well. The Broncos still see a lot in the rookie to be a good corner, and he is developing into a good dime player for them, but to make him worth that first-round pick, they need him to grow even more.
Barron had a pick-six wiped off the board due to a penalty, but since the play didn't count, it wasn't factored into his grade.
Luke Wattenberg | C | Grade: 52.1
There were some bad plays and one abysmal series from Wattenberg, but overall, he wasn’t the issue with the Broncos' offensive line. The problems he has as a run blocker you can live with, if things aren’t falling apart around him.
Garett Bolles | LT | Grade: 47.5
Bolles was due for a bad game, and it unfortunately came against the Chiefs. With five pressures allowed, including one sack, Bolles was getting turned around all game long. Things weren’t much better when it came to the running game.