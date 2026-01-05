Broncos Player Grades from 1-Seed-Clinching 19-3 Win Over Chargers

The Denver Broncos pulled off the win in their season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, who were resting most of their starters. It wasn’t a pretty win, but that doesn’t matter.

A win is a win, and it secured Denver the top playoff seed in the AFC and the bye week that comes with it.

While the Broncos' defense played a great game, the offense struggled almost from start to finish. There were many execution errors on the offensive side of the ball, while the defense performed well, and the final player grades of the regular season reflect that.

MVPs

Defensive MVP: Justin Strnad | LB | Grade: 81.8

Strnad has been great for the Broncos when on the field, and that was the case in the finale. His impact came in every phase with a sack, a pass breakup, and multiple big plays against the run.

Offensive MVP: Pat Bryant | WR | Grade: 63.2

The rookie receiver made some good plays for the Broncos' offense and was their most consistent offensive player. As a blocker or running routes, Bryant was consistent, and he was getting open as a receiver, even when he wasn’t getting targeted.

Quarterback

Bo Nix | Grade: 46.3

Nix the runner was great, but Nix the passer was a rough watch. If we separate the two, Nix grades in the 60s as a runner and in the 30s as a passer. This was a terrible game from Nix playing quarterback, but the pieces around him didn’t give him much help.

The Positive

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) strip sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (5) in the third fourth at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Nik Bonitto | OLB | Grade: 81.4

Bonitto was a force of chaos against the Chargers' offense, and he made life difficult on his side of the line. After a rough stretch of games, he closed out the regular season with a great performance, and Denver needs him to carry it over to the playoffs.

Zach Allen | DL | Grade: 79.9

The Broncos' interior defender was a standout, and like Bonitto, Allen took the defense's overall play on his shoulders to change the narrative. This may have been the best game from Allen as a Bronco this season, and up there for his career.

Ja’Quan McMillian | CB | Grade: 76.5

The defensive spark came from McMillian being in the right place at the right time, but he had a good game even without the interception he returned for a touchdown. McMillian had an easier time with the Chargers resting starters, but you can only cover who plays, and he did that.

Adam Trautman | TE | Grade: 61.3

The tight end was one of a few offensive players who had a good game. It wasn’t perfect, and there were some hiccups as a blocker, but Trautman wasn’t a consistent issue like most other offensive players.

Garett Bolles | LT | Grade: 59.6

The left tackle has had a stellar season, but this was his second rough game of the campaign. After Bolles left with an ankle injury and came back, he did better, but still was rough around the edges, as the offensive line struggled as a whole.

Ben Powers | LG | Grade: 56.2

Powers started the game rough, but he found his groove as the game went on. He also went on to make some key blocks for what little the Broncos did get in their running game.

The Negative

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs with the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

RJ Harvey | RB | Grade: 35.1

The issues with the run game were not all on the backs, as Harvey had 28 yards rushing with 37 yards after contact. The problem is that Harvey left a lot of yards on the field, with nearly 30 yards rushing over expected.

Alex Forsyth | C | Grade: 41.5

The offensive line struggled as a unit, but the Chargers had Forsyth on his heels almost the entire game. They beat him for five pressures, kept him from generating push in the run game, and beat him for multiple hits in the backfield.

Jahdae Barron | CB | Grade: 42.1

The rookie defensive back has had his good moments, including in this game, but he had more rough moments. With the Chargers resting starters, Barron's performance should raise some concerns.

Troy Franklin | WR | Grade: 48.4

Franklin's route running from Franklin, but the questionable effort should raise some eyebrows. He was a non-factor, and it wasn’t all the Chargers' doing.

Jordan Jackson | DL | Grade: 48.6

Jackson wasn’t great, and, unfortunately, he saw the field more than Sai’vion Jones did, as this would’ve been a good time to get some insight into the rookie. There isn’t much there with Jackson, and he proves that when on the field.

Talanoa Hufanga | S | Grade: 58.8

To be clear, Hufanga did not play a bad game. He was solid, with many great moments and only a handful of bad ones. This grade isn’t a negative; he just happened to be the third-lowest-graded player, and that speaks to how well the defense played individually, which translated as a unit.

Other Noteworthy Grades

Devon Key | S | Grade: 75.4

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos safety Devon Key (26) reacts with cornerback Jahdae Barron (23) after a play in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

With P.J. Locke going down, Key had to step in, and he played an excellent game. After his play last year, there was a lot of concern, but Key has clearly improved as a player and has a better understanding of the scheme and what he is asked to do.

Eyioma Uwazurike | DL | Grade: 70.7

The Broncos' depth on their defensive line has been beneficial all season, and Uwazurike continues to show why. Even though he missed some reps with an injury, he was quick to return to the field and picked up a sack.

Quinn Meinerz | RG | Grade: 53.8

It was a rough game for Meinerz, who got beaten multiple times in pass protection and wasn’t the mauler in the run game you expect him to be. There were still some great blocks, but nowhere near the consistency you expect from the Pro Bowler.

Mike McGlinchey | RT | Grade: 48.7

The whole offensive line struggled, and none of them had a good game. McGlinchey struggled from start to finish, but his issues were more damaging in the run game than in the passing game, which could be a cause for concern.

