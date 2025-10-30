Broncos Player Grades At the Season's Halfway Point
After eight games, the Denver Broncos sit at 6-2 with what has been a roller coaster of a season. Both of the Broncos' losses came from last-second field goals, but they have two blowout wins under their belt, and a miraculous comeback featuring 33 fourth-quarter points.
There are a lot of things you can say about this team under Sean Payton, but you can’t say they quit. Outside of three games, the Broncos have had to fight tooth and nail to the final whistle, which got them to 3-2 in those games and 6-2 overall.
Looking at player performance, there have been many great games and some awful ones as well. So that's where the player grades come in: every player with at least 200 snaps played through eight weeks has been graded.
These grades highlight how the Broncos got to where they are this season, but they don’t show how things have begun to click over the past few games, even with their issues. With that said, let’s get into the player grades for the first eight games of the season as the Broncos get ready for the back nine.
Offense
Quarterback
- Bo Nix | Grade: 64.3
The past few games have seen a bounce-back from Nix after a rough start to the season. The issues he had initally have been all but eradicated, and it shows.
Despite some rough offensive showings over the past few games, Nix has not been one of the main issues for the offense.
Running Back
- J.K. Dobbins | Grade: 62.5
Dobbins is the lone back to qualify for a grade, and he has become a consistent and stable workhorse running the ball. With 121 yards more than the Broncos' rushing leader a year ago, his impact has been felt, and finding consistency was critical after the boom-or-bust start to the season.
Wide Receiver
- Courtland Sutton | Grade: 66.7
- Troy Franklin | Grade: 60.3
- Pat Bryant | Grade: 60.7
The Broncos' receivers have been hit-or-miss. Sutton has been great consistently, but the Broncos still need Franklin or Bryant to step up consistently to help out their passing offense. Marvin Mims Jr. did not meet the snap requirement to get graded.
Bryant has gotten more snaps due to his blocking, but there have been missed opportunities as a receiver, the fault of both him and the quarterback. Franklin is a zone merchant, but needs to find a way to have an impact against man coverage, where he has just eight catches for 40 yards on the season.
Tight Ends
- Evan Engram | Grade: 59.8
- Adam Trautman | Grade: 49.2
- Nate Adkins | Grade: 64.5
Ever since coming off injured reserve, Adkins has been a stalwart for the Broncos' offense with his blocking ability. On top of that, Engram has finally come along as a weapon in the passing game over the past few weeks.
As for Trautman, despite a couple of good games, he has been mostly a liability this season, and the Broncos should be looking for an upgrade. He is more effective with fewer snaps, giving him fewer opportunities to hurt the offense, but a trade is the best way to improve this position, and the deadline is November 4.
Offensive Line
- Garett Bolles | Grade: 76.7
- Luke Wattenberg | Grade: 54.7
- Quinn Meinerz | Grade: 58.2
- Mike McGlinchey | Grade: 57.1
Alex Palczewski and Ben Powers both did not qualify for a mid-season grade. Palczewski missed out on the snap count requirements, and Powers played one game since the quarter-season grades and didn’t have over 100 snaps in the last four contests.
Bolles continues to be outstanding this season, with Meinerz starting to bounce back over the past few games. With McGlinchey and Wattenberg, they've had their bright moments, and you have to live with the negatives that come with it at this point.
Defense
Defensive Line
- Zach Allen | Grade: 64.2
- John Franklin-Myers | Grade: 66.1
- D.J. Jones | Grade: 70.8
- Eyioma Uwazurike | Grade: 61.3
Malcolm Roach didn’t qualify for a grade, but his return has been a massive boost for the defensive line, and the rest of the unit has improved as a result. All four of these defensive linemen saw their games and grades improve with Roach back in the lineup.
Allen and Franklin-Myers have wreaked a lot of havoc with their pass-rush capabilities, with four sacks apiece, though both can be more consistent against the run. Jones has been phenomenal as a run defender, and Uwazurike is starting to turn flashes into consistency, becoming a solid rotational piece on the line.
Rush Linebackers
- Nik Bonitto | Grade: 73.9
- Jonathon Cooper | Grade: 66.7
- Dondrea Tillman | Grade: 65.6
Jonah Elliss missed out on the snap count requirements after missing a pair of games with a shoulder injury, but the room has been great all season. Even though the rookie Que Robinson filled in for Elliss, he also failed to qualify for a grade.
Tillman has been consistent across all phases of the season, with few terrible plays on his tape. Cooper and Bonitto have been a devastating duo as pass rushers, and the scary thing is, there is still room for them to be even better.
Linebackers
- Alex Singleton | Grade: 53.2
- Justin Strnad | Grade: 71.4
It was a terrible start to the season for Singleton, but he has started to bounce back, though it has come with the Broncos providing him with added protection. In the case of Strnad, there have been some rough moments, but he has proven himself as a starter in the NFL, at least in Vance Joseph's scheme.
Cornerbacks
- Patrick Surtain II | Grade: 67.8
- Riley Moss | Grade: 62.2
- Ja’Quan McMillian | Grade: 66.5
There have been rough moments for each of these corners, but they have all done relatively well. Surtain had a down game and a half, but he was quick to bounce back and still did an elite job of shutting down opponents' top receivers.
Penalties don’t get factored in, even though Moss has had some terrible flags against him, but his play has been great. It hasn’t been perfect, but he has allowed the lowest catch rate of all corners in the NFL, with only 45.5% of targets being caught.
McMillian has been the Broncos' most consistent corner, believe it or not, and has taken his play to the next level compared to last season. Denver could’ve been looking at moving him before the trade deadline, but his play and Surtain’s injury should put an end to that.
Safeties
- Brandon Jones | Grade: 61.4
- Talanoa Hufanga | Grade: 64.6
The Broncos finally have stability at safety, despite some rough moments from Jones over the past few weeks. Hufanga has been the best free-agent signing for the Broncos so far, as his impact is felt all over the defense.