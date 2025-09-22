Broncos Player Grades from Maddening Loss to Chargers
The Denver Broncos suffered another heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. It was arguably more painful than the previous week's defeat because it gave the Chargers a de facto three-game lead in the division.
It doesn’t mean much to say the Broncos received a better performance from their players overall in this loss, as it is still a defeat, but they did, and against a tough divisional foe on the road.
As we review the player grades to highlight the better individual showings, there are a few key points to remember about these grades. Each player starts with a grade of 50 and is evaluated on each snap based on their performance. A player must receive at least 20 snaps to qualify for a grade, so let’s get into them.
Offensive & Defensive MVP
Justin Strnad | LB | Grade: 74.3
There were issues with Strnad when it came to securing tackles, but he didn’t miss any and did well when taking on blockers. What is more, Strnad wasn’t overaggressive with biting on play-fakes and kept himself in good position when covering.
Garett Bolles | LT | Grade: 67.8
On a day when the Broncos' offensive line struggled throughout the game, Bolles was the lone bright spot with only a handful of bad reps. He did a great job as a run blocker and didn't allow a single pressure when working in as a pass protector.
Quarterback
Bo Nix | Grade: 52.5
The issues Nix has shown to start this season were prevalent against the Chargers, with terrible footwork leading to serious placement issues on his passes, which led to nearly -8% completion percentage over expected. What the Broncos are getting out of Nix, especially late in the games, isn’t helping their issues.
The Positive
John Franklin-Myers | DL | Grade: 74.2
For the first time this season, Franklin-Myers was making plays like a man looking for a new contract. He was creating issues for the Chargers' offensive line, following two games where he was noticeably absent.
D.J. Jones | NT | Grade: 73.9
One of the favorable matchups for the Broncos' defense was Jones against Bradley Bozeman, and Jones won those reps the majority of the time. Things weren’t perfect for Jones with a few misses, but he was a disruptive force and enabled a lot of the success with the defensive front.
Jonathon Cooper | OLB | Grade: 72.6
Cooper had a huge day against the Chargers' right tackles, where he won almost every rep. There were some moments he faltered as a run defender, but he was consistent as a pass rusher, leading to a high pressure rate on Justin Herbert.
Courtland Sutton | WR | Grade: 65.7
There was a lack of weapons stepping up for the Broncos offense, but Sutton was one after a game where he was missing in action against the Indianapolis Colts. He was doing well in getting open to make himself a target, despite being missed a few times, and did well when blocking.
J.K. Dobbins | RB | Grade: 63.2
It was a great day for Dobbins against his former team, where he showed where and how he can make an impact for the Broncos' offense. While there are certain rushing concepts he can’t do, if the Broncos use the right concepts, Dobbins can pick up yards and move the chains.
Ben Powers | LG | Grade: 58.7
While it was a rough game for the Broncos' offensive line, Powers had a solid game, even with a few bad losses. There were a small handful of plays where he carries the most blame, but not many of them, and a few missed opportunities for the offense where he was excellent.
The Negative
Alex Singleton | LB | Grade: 21.4
There was no worse player for either team on either side of the ball than Singleton. His legs are shot, and he no longer has the movement to consistently. Forcing him to change directions is a win for opponents and a loss for Denver.
Quinn Meinerz | RB | Grade: 39.6
The season has started terribly for Meinerz, who has arguably been the Broncos' worst offensive lineman through the three games, which is highlighted by this game. He was terrible.
Where Meinerz wins typically, the Chargers made it look like he can’t handle it. Denver needs him to turn it around, and he doesn’t have the excuse of facing a high-quality competition, as the Chargers' defensive line isn’t a great unit.
Jordan Jackson | DL | Grade: 43.1
There is a need for a rotation on the defensive line, but Jackson consistently shows he is a replacement-level player. That isn’t a guy you want seeing more than a handful of snaps, and part of why he has been moved down the depth chart behind Eyioma Uwazurike. It's time for Sai’vion Jones to surpass Jackson.
Lucas Krull | TE | Grade: 45.4
With Evan Engram out, the Broncos turned to Krull to bring the receiving ability from the position, but he couldn't answer the bell. The lack of depth at the tight end position was a concern entering the season, and it has shown exactly why in the first three games.
Riley Moss | CB | Grade: 46.2
The Chargers were not afraid of the Broncos' secondary, and they targeted Moss 11 times. While he allowed only four catches, two of which were perfectly covered, the Chargers also had some missed opportunities against Moss.
Troy Franklin | WR | Grade: 46.2
Despite being the early star for the offense, Franklin hit a wall against the Chargers and was unable to get open with consistency outside of quick, underneath screen plays. Although this was a disappointing game, there are still several positive aspects to build on moving forward.
Other Noteworthy Grades
Ja’Quan McMillian | CB | Grade: 70.1
McMillian had the most challenging job for the defense against the Chargers, and he excelled. He was only targeted three times, allowing two catches for 24 yards, but he mostly kept his assignment from being an option.
Luke Wattenberg | C | Grade: 55.3
Wattenberg has been an issue for the Broncos, but he was solid against the Chargers. Now, he was far from perfect, but he did well on some run blocks to open a running lane, only for someone else to falter.
The bigger benefit for Wattenberg was that he wasn’t knocking defenders out of good blocks to make plays like he did frequently in the first two games.
Mike McGlinchey | RT | Grade: 48.3
The Broncos' right tackle had a favorable matchup, but he struggled throughout the game. The Broncos needed him to excel as a run blocker, but he ended up losing more than he won, which ultimately hindered the rushing offense. He wasn’t the only issue, but he was a consistent one.
Talanoa Hufanga | S | Grade: 47.9
The new safety was flying all over the field, but he was being a bit too reckless with his play. He received two penalties, both for a complete lack of discipline: body slamming an opponent and tripping. Neither penalty was necessary.