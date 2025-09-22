Sean Payton Must Rethink Usage of Four Players Holding Broncos Back
Sean Payton is a good coach, but he continues to make decisions that are holding back the Denver Broncos' offense. Although he's been great at maximizing player potential, which worked best for this team last year, he has failed to do so this season.
Another way Payton has held this offense back is by sticking by his favorites, even when they're playing poorly, and that, too, is hurting the offense. If the Broncos want to get this offense going, they need their head coach to stop playing favorites and start holding his players accountable.
This applies to three players, though one of them is strictly with how he's being used. Now, the issues with this team are not strictly a result of these factors, but they do significantly impact how the offense has struggled.
Luke Wattenberg | C
Most of these issues play directly into the Broncos' problems with the run game, starting with Wattenberg, who has continued to be a liability as a run blocker. He can’t generate push and has repeatedly hurt his teammates' play, trying to ‘help’ by pushing defenders out of good set blocks by right guard Quinn Meinerz and left guard Ben Powers.
This has led to defenders breaking from the block to either make the tackle or force an adjustment from the running backs. If Payton is serious about getting the run game going, it's time to bench Wattenberg for Alex Forsyth, who was a good run blocker last year but struggled some in pass protection.
Adam Trautman | TE
Another issue arises with Trautman, who continually allows defenders to blow up plays in the backfield, failing to set a hard edge and force an adjustment. However, the Broncos have an additional issue here in that they don’t have any other options to replace Trautman, but that's on Payton.
Payton loves Trautman, despite him being an issue for this offense since he arrived in Denver. Nate Adkins is a better blocker, but he has been hurt and is working back from injury, with his first active game being Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. However, Denver has not looked to upgrade its blocking in free agency over the past two offseasons and has chosen to roll with mediocrity at best.
Evan Engram helps the Broncos' receiving game, but he's not a blocking tight end. Lucas Krull is more like the type of tight end Engram is, and definitely not a blocker. Also, while Adkins is a better blocker, he isn’t exactly great.
J.K. Dobbins | RB
The Broncos' usage of Dobbins and the outsize zone calls with him as the ball carrier are a problem. He has shown he can be somewhat effective working north and south, but the multiple leg injuries have drained what burst and speed he had, even when working those outside zone runs.
You want speed and vision on those outside runs, and that isn’t Dobbins' game, but it is RJ Harvey's strength — the 60th overall pick in this year's draft. Obviously, you don’t want to be predictable, but that can’t come by repeatedly trying to ask Dobbins to do something beyond his ability. That's not using players to their strengths.
The lack of predictability with those outside runs needs to come with Harvey and using him between the tackles. Dobbins can maintain unpredictability due to his versatility as a blocker, receiver, and different types of outside runs that aren't outside zone.
To be clear, there are still outside runs Denver can use Dobbins for, similar to what they did at the start of the second half in L.A.. Gap runs that are off-tackle still get Dobbins going north and south instead of stretching plays outside going east-west like outside zone runs do.
Alex Singleton | LB
The Broncos have a liability on defense, and Payton needs to speak to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph about it. That player is Singleton, who isn’t, and never has been, a good cover player, and his lack of fundamental tackling has hurt the Broncos through three games.
There is a lack of depth at the linebacker position, especially with Dre Greenlaw hurt and now on injured reserve. When Greenlaw returns, the Broncos' linebackers must be him and Justin Strnad. Singleton is a favorite of this coaching staff for some reason, despite his play consistently being a liability.
It's tough to make changes when you don’t have a bye week or a mini-bye week after a Thursday night game, but Payton and the Broncos need to start considering changes. Three games this season, and these issues have been prevalent in each contest, with the team sitting at 1-2.