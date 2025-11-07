Broncos Player Grades from Sloppy 10-7 Victory Over Raiders
It was a terrible showing from the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders. While the Broncos' defense played great, their offense was a disaster for the majority of the game, yet again, though they came out on top 10-7.
Unlike previous weeks, Denver didn’t even get a good quarter of football, but only a drive or two.
It's much the norm for the Broncos this deep into the football season — a great defensive showing punctuated by a putrid offensive showing at times. As we get to the player grades, that is reflected in how things turned out on an individual level.
Defensive MVP
Zach Allen | DL | Grade: 89.4
Allen took over the game on multiple drives against the Raiders. Even if he wasn’t the one making the play, he was opening the door for someone else to make the play, either by drawing added attention or clearing the way.
Offensive MVP
Quinn Meinerz | RG | Grade: 75.5
The Broncos didn’t have Meinerz for part of the game due to illness, but he returned late. Meienerz made some key blocks for the Broncos when they needed them in the run game and he held up well in pass protection.
Quarterback
Bo Nix | Grade: 37.7
Where do I even start? Nix looked like he had no confidence in his abilities as he looked away from the throws he would make as a rookie. His ball placement was all over the place, and his decision-making was even worse.
There were almost no redeeming qualities for Nix’s game, outside of avoiding a couple of sacks, where even the touchdown he threw was a no-look pass that was behind the target.
The Positive
Talanoa Hufanga | S | Grade: 86.3
The Broncos made a splash by signing Hufanga, and he has since been their best free-agent pickup and the best non-quarterback free-agent signing in the NFL. Patrick Surtain II may be the straw that stirs the drink with the Broncos' defense, but Hufanga has given them a second one.
John Franklin-Myers | DL | Grade: 81.2
The Broncos need to figure out how to get an extension done with Franklin-Myers. He has been playing great almost the entire season and has been hot over the past few weeks.
With each game that passes, Franklin-Myers' cost only grows, and the Broncos don’t have the piece to replace him without a significant drop-off.
Nik Bonitto | OLB | Grade: 78.6
Bonitto is a game-wrecker, even when he isn’t making the play. With how he has developed and playing alongside Allen, Franklin-Myers, and Jonathon Cooper, the Broncos have a pick-your-poison defensive front, because one of them is going to disrupt almost every play.
Garett Bolles | LT | Grade: 74.3
Bolles got badly beaten on a pass-block rep, and that was the only pressure he gave up on the game, which brings his season total to eight pressures allowed. Only two tackles with at least 200 pass blocking snaps have allowed fewer pressures than Bolles, and both of them have about 140 fewer pass blocking snaps than he does.
Calvin Throckmorton | RG | Grade: 70.9
There were some issues in pass protection for Throckmorton, but he did a great job on the ground. While he wasn’t as dynamic a blocker as Meinerz, it was good enough to get by.
J.K. Dobbins | RB | Grade: 68.9
There were a couple of runs where Dobbins' vision and decision-making were questionable, but he fought hard for each yard he picked up. Denver needs to use Dobbins more in the first half after having four carries in the first half in this game, and ended with 18.
At least the Broncos were able to grind him out to secure the win. However, he came out of it with a concerning foot injury.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Negative
Adam Trautman | TE | Grade: 36.4
There is a weird dichotomy with Trautman: he will be directly at fault for negative plays, but when he is on the field, the Broncos' offense is actually at its most consistent. On the Broncos' five-play touchdown drive, he was directly responsible for three blown-up plays, but thankfully, it didn’t keep them out of the end zone.
D.J. Jones | DL | Grade: 45.7
The Raiders' offensive line did a good job against the Broncos' interior run defenders. Jones had a hard time and was getting moved out of the path fairly consistently. He did enough to hold blocks so his teammates could make the play, however.
Malcolm Roach | DL | Grade: 48.2
It was much the same for Roach. They weren’t making the plays directly, and they struggled to hold up at the point of attack or shed blocks, but they kept their blockers engaged. They did the dirty work, and sometimes it doesn't get rewarded in my grading system.
Evan Engram | TE | Grade: 48.7
There is a disconnect between Nix and Engram, and the tight end may not have the juice he once had to be that consistent, explosive receiving weapon. With Engram being a liability as a blocker, the Broncos would be better suited to use a big receiver in his role.
Troy Franklin | WR | Grade: 49.2
Eventually, drops will come back to haunt you, and Franklin had a ball bounce off his hands that ended up in a Raiders defender's possession. However, he almost had an even game, making a good play for a bad one, and his touchdown catch was a great play to secure a misplaced throw.
Ja’Quan McMillian | CB | Grade: 52.6
There were some poor plays from McMillian as the Raiders looked to get Tyler Lockett going. It led to issues, but overall, McMillian held his own and kept Lockett from taking over the game.
Other Noteworthy Grades
Dondrea Tillman | OLB | Grade: 71.8
The Broncos need to install some offensive packages for Tillman, who made the Raiders' offensive players miss like he was a running back, including a good side step to avoid a flying Geno Smith.
Joking aside, Tillman has been playing well, and having him play with more awareness is helping take his game to higher levels.
Dre Greenlaw | LB | Grade: 67.5
While Greenlaw was great, Denver got a few more miscues out of him as he saw the field a little more than he had in his previous two games. It's easy to see the vision the Broncos had when they signed Greenlaw, but they need him on the field consistently to even hope to reach it.
Pat Bryant | WR | Grade: 60.1
The Broncos need to find a way to get Bryant more involved in the passing game, as he is getting open, even without the offensive pass interference call he was given against the Raiders. Bryant has consistently earned more reps with his blocking, but his receiving ability is there, and almost every one of his receptions has been a big-time catch, either for a first down, a touchdown, or a significant gain.
Marcedes Lewis | TE | Grade: 56.3
The Broncos need Lewis to find a way to be a threat in the receiving game, so he can force the same changes in how defenses play him on the field as Trautman has. Until then, he is doing well as a blocker, but being a blocker can only last so long.