Potential Midseason Trade Options Emerging for the Broncos
As the Denver Broncos enter Week 6, they begin a stretch of games in which they should be favored on paper. It’s a good opportunity for the Broncos to improve upon their 3-2 overall record and improve their standing in a competitive AFC.
But as the season progresses, one topic likely to cross the minds of Broncos fans is whether the team will try to acquire a player in a midseason trade, particularly at positions that would be considered a weakness.
The last time the Broncos acquired a player in a midseason trade under general manager George Paton was 2022, when they acquired edge rusher Jacob Martin in a draft-pick swap with the New York Jets. In 2021, the Broncos acquired edge rusher Stephen Weatherly from the Minnesota Vikings and linebacker Kenny Young from the Los Angeles Rams, both involving draft pick swaps.
Paton has also dealt players to other teams during the season. In 2021, he sent Von Miller to the Rams for 2022 second and third-round picks in exchange for paying the bulk of Miller’s salary. (Interestingly, the second-round pick was used to select Nik Bonitto). That same season, Paton also sent cornerback Kary Vincent to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2022 sixth-round pick.
In 2022, Paton sent Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 first-round and 2024 fourth-round pick (and the first was sent to the New Orleans Saints for the rights to hire Sean Payton). In that deal, the Broncos also acquired running back Chase Edmonds.
In 2023, the Broncos were prepared to cut rush linebacker Randy Gregory, but worked out a deal to send him to the San Francisco 49ers in a draft pick swap. And in 2024, the Broncos dealt rush linebacker Baron Browning to the Arizona Cardinals for a sixth-round pick.
This season, the Broncos have a couple of positions that could use some help, given that certain players are out with injuries. The Broncos might have a position where they could consider sending a player away in trade, particularly if it helps them acquire a player at a position of need.
Let’s examine the positions where the Broncos could use some help, and where they might be able to part ways with a player, given that their depth is good there. Perhaps there will be someone at these positions involved in a deal before the NFL's November 4 trade deadline.
Position to Trade For: Inside Linebacker
It seems the Broncos have been snakebitten when it comes to the linebacker position. They had signed Dre Greenlaw from the 49ers to give them a player who can handle those duties, but he is currently out with an injury.
The Broncos are also without 2023 third-round pick Drew Sanders, who is missing time with injuries for the third straight season. Alex Singleton is back from injury, and while he’s getting better with run defense, he remains a liability in pass coverage.
Justin Strnad is a good rotational and special teams player but isn’t somebody to be relied upon as an every-down starter. Garret Wallow and Karen Reid have been limited to special teams.
If neither Greenlaw nor Sanders gets healthy, the Broncos may need to acquire a linebacker in trade. The Broncos would be best served to look for an older player in the final year of his contract, but such a player who is performing well this season.
Position to Trade For: Offensive Guard
Ben Powers was off to a good start this season, but now he will miss a couple of months because of a biceps injury. That leaves the Broncos thin with the guard depth.
Alex Palczewski is currently listed as the primary backup left guard, but he’s never played that position before. It remains to be seen whether he can handle the transition. Matt Peart is a possibility, but again, he’s never played at guard before.
If neither player proves reliable at guard, the Broncos may need to find someone in a trade — at least somebody who can fill in until Powers is healthy. Ideally, the player would be depth and could fill in as a starter for the short term.
It’s worth noting the Broncos have Calvin Throckmorton on the practice squad, and he’s familiar with offensive line coach Zach Strief. But it wouldn’t hurt to look for more depth if things don’t work out with current players.
Position to Trade Away: Running Back
The Broncos are getting a lot out of veteran J.K. Dobbins, who is making the most of his opportunities. Rookie RJ Harvey had a slow start but is getting better and, hopefully, will continue to improve as he gains more confidence.
Tyler Badie currently sits third on the depth chart, while Jaleel McLaughlin hasn’t been active in the first five games. The Broncos signed Deuce Vaughn to the practice squad, and he is similar in terms of size and skill set.
If the Broncos don’t plan on activating McLaughlin, he might be a player to trade away. That would give him a chance to see snaps elsewhere, while the Broncos would have Vaughn available if the need arose.
A possibility could be to send McLaughlin in a trade for an inside linebacker or backup guard. That might mean the Broncos wouldn’t have to send draft capital away to fill a position of need.