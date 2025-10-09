Multiple Broncos Contributors Pop Up on First Injury Report of Week 6
The Denver Broncos are a bit more dinged up entering Week 6's London tilt vs. the New York Jets. In Sunday's 21-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Broncos' starting left guard Ben Powers suffered a biceps injury that is likely to keep him out until December.
It would seem at least two more players suffered a new injury in the Broncos' massive upset win. Having made the trip across the pond on Sunday night, the Broncos held their first practice of the week on Wednesday, which gave us our first injury report of the week.
Rush linebacker Nik Bonitto (wrist) and inside linebacker Alex Singleton (thumb) were both a full go on Wednesday, but three players were limited and two did not practice, though one of them was Powers.
- Tyler Badie | RB | Shoulder (Limited)
- D.J. Jones | DT | Shoulder (Limited)
- Malcolm Roach | DT | Calf (Limited)
- Jonah Ellis | OLB | Ribs/Shoulder (DNP)
Badie, Jones, and Roach appear on the practice report for the first time since the regular season began. Roach is returning from injured reserve and is likely to play on Sunday in London.
Expect Roach to be limited on Thursday, and maybe even Friday, but the Broncos started his clock to return to the 53-man roster on Wednesday. He'll be an enormous boon to the Broncos' rushing defense.
Badie has served as the No. 3 running back, mostly seeing his action in third-and-long situations. If he's unable to get to 100% by Sunday, perhaps the Broncos will dust off Jaleel McLaughlin, who's been a healthy scratch in all five games thus far.
Jones is a bit concerning, but he was limited. If he was a did-not-participate, there'd be more reason for concern. Still, it's a situation worth monitoring.
Elliss played through his ribs injury in Philly, but picked up a shoulder issue for his trouble. His injuries seem to be of the nagging variety, and not incapacitating, so hopefully his limited participation helps him heal fast.
The Broncos have yet to announce Powers going on injured reserve. That'll likely happen this weekend, with the corresponding announcement of Roach returning to the active roster.
Check back on Thursday to see if/how these injured Broncos progress on the practice report.
